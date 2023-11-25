How are you living, loving, and looking for ways to light up our world? Seeking peace and closeness to our heavenly Father gives joy of being bearers of the Light! Yes, we can be lights that transmit the gospel and share His love…’’for such a time as this’ when right seems wrong — wrong seems right, seasons blend together, sin is rampant, and seas of people are suffering!

Oh, how sad for His children who do not know about Jesus and His love, are stuck in sin with no hope or vision to see, selfishly focused on me, me, me — separated from the good life God longs for us to embrace in humility, listen to the Holy Spirit for wisdom to see, and stand up for Jesus with honor for Thee? Now is the time for all Christians to stand in unity and share the love of Christ wherever He leads. Then, we will see the light of the gospel shine near and far boldly and brilliantly!

What makes you shine? What lights up your world? Are you shining for God’s way of love for Thee and humanity or the world’s way of darkness in sin without love and honor for Him? What makes us shine is knowing God is with us as we serve Him faithfully and help others see how great life is with Jesus at the helm.

Are we truly glowing for God in these dark seasons that seem to be the same, sad news that dominates the news, hatred and harmful acts of sin that seek to divide and confuse, lukewarm living and governing that opens the door to destruction in the land we love, Our hope is looking to the One who created it all and keeping our eyes focused above.

Dr. David Jeremiah shares what we can do in these troubled times, “We are lights that transmit His gospel. We light up knowing God has appointed us to be followers of Christ — to be walking strands of fiber optics. We’re to be GLOWING with the GOSPEL”!

Yes, it is possible to press forward in faith and share the light of God’s love wherever we go. We are blessed with cell phones, transmitters, fiber optics, and new technology at our fingertips that give freedom to transmit messages of the gospel all across God’s creation! We can truly be lights that transmit His message near and far — even when we don’t leave the comfort of living out loud in love for Jesus right where we are!

Jesus didn’t have fiber optic or modern technology we have today but He shared a sermon with an awesome illustration of being the light of the world and shining for Thee Matthew 5: 14-15. Our Savior told the people gathered to hear Him teach, “You are the light of the world. A city that is set on a hill cannot be hidden. Nor do they light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a lampstand, and it gives light to all who are in the house.”

Now is truly the time to Let Our Lights Shine! Put them under a bushel … NO! We’re gonna let our lights shine, let them shine, let them shine! Get behind us Satan and leave us alone; we will shine for Jesus far away and here at home.

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.