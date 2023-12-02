This is the third and final article concerning God’s will. This article will cover part of God’s will for the church. We must never forget, the church is to be the light and salt of the earth. Before I go further, I acknowledge, many of you will disagree with some of the truths contained in this article.

First of all, the church is a called out assembly of people. When Jesus first used the word, “church,” He was speaking of a called out assembly. Jesus said, “I will build MY CHURCH.” Jesus has built and is building a church composed of people who have been called by Him to be His followers and/or disciples. That’s why He said in John 15:16, “You didn’t call me, I called you.” Those whom Jesus has called were already predisposed to follow Him, as a result of God, drawing them to Jesus Christ in the first place. That’s why Jesus made it perfectly clear in John 6:44, “No man can come to me except the Father, which has sent me, draw him, and I will raise him up at the last day.”

The consistent problem with God’s will for the church is that man thinks and believes, he knows more about how a church should operate, more than God does. Once you accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior you are automatically a part of God’s called out assembly, which is the church. God sees you as His child and a citizen of the Kingdom.

As a citizen of the Kingdom of God, and a child of God, there is no membership, there is no probationary period and there is no affiliation with people who call themselves various man-made Christian names, such as Baptist, Methodist, Catholics, and etc. There is only one faith, one Lord and one baptism.

There is always a price to pay when we do not follow God’s will. All called out assemblies are to be shepherded by a male, not a homosexual, not a woman and not a transgender. The Apostle Paul said in I Timothy 2:12, “I suffer not a woman to teach, nor usurp authority over a man.” Many have come up with stupid excuses why this is not true, forgetting what Paul said in I Corinthians 14:37, when he said, “If any man think himself to be a prophet, or spiritual, let him acknowledge that the things that I write unto you are the commandments of the Lord,” Is there any reason why the Church is so weak in power. Doing God’s will is power.

It is the will of God that all who give to the church, do so voluntarily. That includes tithes and offerings. God wants you to give because it shows your appreciation and faith in Him. God loves a cheerful giver. He does not want you to feel obligated to do so. There is no such thing with God as a member in good standing based on what you give.

Satan has been so successful in disrupting the will of God. It is God’s will that there is no schism or division in the Body of Christ. The Body of Christ is a called out assembly of many different believers. His believers are to be in complete unity and on one accord. We know this is not the case today. But it will be the case when Jesus comes for His church.

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.