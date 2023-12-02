Nearly every time there are major catastrophic events in the world and often when foreign policy changes take place, the topic of “the signs of the times” raises its head too. In brief, those words refer to signs that those things happening are signs that have to be fulfilled or indicate that the time of the Lord’s return is approaching along with the establishment of His kingdom on earth and His thousand year reign. The recent hostilities in Israel have apparently stoked the fire, for tracts concerning the signs of the times have been materializing in greater quantities recently. This being the case, we deem it appropriate to provide a bit of revelation upon the topic.

Let us start with what is probably the simplest of evidences that those connections, calculations and determinations are erroneous. This evidence consists of the fact that God’s word tells us that we cannot know when the Lord will return. Paul, writing to the Thessalonians stated, “For yourselves know perfectly that the day of the Lord so cometh as a thief in the night” (I Thess. 5:2). Peter likewise wrote, “The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance. But the day of the Lord will come as a thief in the night…” (II Pet. 3:9-10).

But, for more powerful evidence, consider the words of our Lord Himself. Jesus, in answer to the question, “what shall be the sign of thy coming, and of the end of the world” (Matt. 24:3), said, “Watch therefore: for ye know not what hour your Lord doth come. But know this, that if the goodman of the house had known in what watch the thief would come, he would have watched, and would not have suffered his house to be broken up. Therefore be ye also ready: for in such an hour as ye think not the Son of man cometh” (Matt. 24:42-44). Even more direct and to the point, Jesus said, “But of that day and hour knoweth no man, no, not the angels of heaven, but my Father only” (Matt. 24:36). The first date setter for the second coming that comes to mind was William Miller (1782-1849) who determined that the Lord would return sometime between March 21, 1843, and March 21, 1844). The Lord did not return during that time, but he then recalculated and gave a new date of October 22, 1844. The Lord did not return then either. He had between fifty and a hundred thousand followers at the time of his predictions, but most turned away following the failure to be right. And, every date setter since has been proven to be wrong as well. I guess the Lord actually knew more about that than all the date setters put together (Matt. 24:36).

Now, let us address the root cause of confusion concerning “the signs of the times”. The times that are being used, for the most part, are not signs of what they are using them for. The predictions of Daniel have nothing to do with the Lord coming back and setting up a physical kingdom.. Daniel predicted that in the days of the Roman Empire, the God of heaven would set up His kingdom (Dan. 2:44). That kingdom was set up and Christ is the king over that kingdom at present. He is King of kings and Lord of lords now (I Tim. 6:15; Rev. 17:14). It was never intended that the Lord’s kingdom would be a physical one, but was instead to be a spiritual one. When Pilate questioned the Lord about being a king, the Lord’s answer was, “My kingdom is not of this world: if my kingdom were of this world, then would my servants fight, that I should not be delivered to the Jews: but now is my kingdom not from hence” (John 18:36). Luke records, “And when he was demanded of the Pharisees, when the kingdom of God should come, he answered them and said, The kingdom of God cometh not with observation: Neither shall they say, Lo here! Or, lo there! For, behold, the kingdom of God is within you” (Luke 17:20-21).

The prophets of old were prophesying of the establishment of the spiritual kingdom of God in which salvation is found. The Lord began His earthly ministry teaching, “Repent: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand” (Matt. 4:17). He later taught, “…There be some of them that stand here, which shall not taste of death, till they have seen the kingdom of God come with power “ (Mark 9:1). That kingdom also known as the church (Matt. 16:18-19) had its beginning on the first Pentecost following the Lord’s crucifixion, resurrection and ascension (Acts 2). The apostle Paul wrote, “Who hath delivered us from the power of darkness, and hath translated us into the kingdom of his dear Son” (Col. 1:13). When the Lord does come again, there will be no earth left on which a physical kingdom could be set up (II Pet. 3:10-11). Let us not guess at dates for the Lord’s return, but adhere to His commands that we are ready whenever it is (Matt. 25:13).

