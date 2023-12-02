Are you ready for the lights of Christmas and a New Year to shine brightly in homes, yards, towns, malls, television broadcasts, and all around? How has this season, the most wonderful time of the year, come so quickly? Will we shine humbly and lovingly or will Christmas 2023 be all about … me, me, me? As we embrace — with exceedingly great joy — the season of Thanksgiving and Christmas … let us give thanks to God and celebrate Jesus, King of Kings, shining with love and loyalty for all to see … let it be, let it be! May we concentrate on Jesus with lights, love, lots of prayers, carol singing, bells ringing, glorious worship from sea to shining sea, showering people in need with gifts pleasing to Thee, and being lights of love for Jesus shining brightly for all to see.

There are 332 million people living in America in the year of the Lord — 2023! Some will welcome the holiday season with glorious joy while others wearily endure it with grumpy gloom. Jesus is truly the reason for the season. Yet, many of the 332 million people across our land don’t know Him, believe in Him, or understand the joy of serving Jesus hand in hand! So, what can we, the Christians living in America, do? Rise up in love, give gifts that help His children in need, keep our hearts cleaned out and wrapped up in joy, concentrate on being more like Thee, share gifts of service generously, give glory to Jesus – King of Kings, let praises for Him ring, promises to repent be kept, refilling hearts with love happen, resolution to trust and obey resound, bells of harmony and honorable living connected to the Vine ring, lifting voices in unison to sing…Glory to God in the highest, peace on earth, goodwill to all, honor and humility in service to Thee, let our lights shine for Jesus as we bid farewell to 2023.

Great gifts to give this Christmas could be: a renewed commitment to come closer to Christ, to radiate the gospel wherever we go, to give help and hope to people in need that He sends our way, to light up our little corner of the world with so much LOVE that it will reach people across God’s creation, be a generator that hums day and night with hope to help others see the light. There are so many ways to let our lights shine. We can jump-start our mornings (with mercies renewed) joyfully in the Lord with thankful hearts for blessings and gifts He gives. Be glad and rejoice for each new day. (Psalm 118:24)

We can shout it from the mountaintops,”How great is our God — the Great I am — Creator of everything. Let praises ring for Jesus, Savior, oh, what a Friend, Shepherd, Messiah, and King of Kings! May each of us embrace the season of Thanksgiving and Christmas with conviction and choice for our lives to be filled to the brim with meaning and miracles for all to see.

Now is the time to prepare for our tomorrows, love God first and love one another, get our hearts and homes cleaned out, stay closely connected to The Vine, put God first in our lives, love and live by Jesus’ example, give generously, and stay charged up for Christ daily. Then, we will be pleasing to our Father as we SHINE brightly for all the world to see … there is hope, help, and exceedingly great JOY in loving and serving THEE!

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.