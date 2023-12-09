One day, Jesus was speaking to a multitude of people, when HE was told his family was outside wanting to speak with Him. Jesus turned to the crowd and asked the question, “who is my family?” Jesus immediately answered the question Himself by saying this in Mark 3:35, “For whosoever shall do the will of God, the same is my brother, and my sister and mother.”

The statement by Jesus is a divine truth. The divine truth is this: “Whosoever does the will of God is a member of God’s family. Just being a member of a church does not make you a member of God’s family! Being wealthy, rich, influential, well liked and well respected does not make you a member of God’s family. Even going to church, saying the right words, doing good things, does not necessarily make you a member of God’s family. What really makes you a member of God’s family is doing the will of God!

The will of God is so important that even Jesus, in a moment of despair, shared with us how important it was to Him. Right before Jesus was headed to rejection, pain, suffering and the Cross, even HE submitted to the will of God. He asked God, if it were possible, could He take this cup from Him, But He submitted by saying, “Not my will be done, but your will be done.”

God’s ultimate will is for all His family members, is to live by the Spirit and not by the flesh. The Word of God, which is the Bible, is the Spirit of God. Flesh, in essence, is what we want to do, or what we think, to make ourselves feel good. God told us a long time ago, His ways are not our ways and His thoughts are not our thoughts. God’s way of doing things will not only make us feel good but they will give us a peace that surpasses all understanding. Doing His will is what carries us to be blessed and highly favored by God. In God do we have our being!!

Is it any wonder, Jesus said, when we pray, include…”May thy will be done.”

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.