Those dedicated to spreading the good news of the gospel of Jesus Christ with the aim of the salvation of their souls are often baffled at the degree of indifference and apathy toward actually knowing and following God’s instructions. The statement of Jesus, “Not every one that saith unto me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven; but he that doeth the will of my father which is in heaven” (Matt. 7:21), ought to do the trick, but no, that one seems unimportant to many as well. It’s like their eyes are glazed over and their ears stuffed full, so that they can neither see nor hear the seriousness of knowing, or not knowing, just what God has said. Isaiah was instructed of God in the long ago to present the nation of Israel as being in this state. He told Isaiah, “Go, and tell this people, Hear ye indeed, but understand not; and see ye indeed, but perceive not. Make the heart of this people fat, and make their ears heavy, and shut their eyes; lest they see with their eyes, and hear with their ears, and understand with their heart, and convert, and be healed” (Isa. 6:9-10). Some seven hundred years later Jesus said of many of those of His time, “Therefore speak I to them in parable: because they seeing see not; and hearing they hear not, neither do they understand. And in them is fulfilled the prophecy of Isaiah, which saith, By hearing ye shall hear, and shall not understand; and seeing ye shall see, and shall not perceive: For this people’s heart is waxed gross, and their ears are dull of hearing, and their eyes they have closed; lest at any time they should see with their eyes, and hear with their ears, and should understand with their heart, and should be converted, and I should heal them” (Matt. 13:13-15). Though the same words were not used, the apostle Paul foretold , “For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but after their own lusts shall they heap to themselves teachers, having itching ears; And they shall turn away their ears from the truth, and shall be turned unto fables” (II Tim. 4:3-4). It would seem that such a time has indeed come.

One of the many confrontations between the Lord and the religious leaders presents clearly an attitude that seems to be prominent today. As Jesus was teaching in the temple, “…the chief priests and the elders of the people came unto him as he was teaching, and said, By what authority doest thou these things? And who gave thee this authority? And Jesus answered and said unto them I also will ask you one thing, which if ye tell me, I in like wise will tell you by what authority I do these things. The baptism of John, whence was it? From heaven, or of men?” (Matt. 21:23-25A). The question those men asked Jesus was a valid question. All that we do in our efforts to serve God, must have authorization. The chief priest and the elders understood that, thus the question. Jesus provides them and us as well with a very important truth concerning authority. All authority for that which we do in the realm of serving God has to have come from one of two sources, heaven or man. From heaven means that it came from God. Whatsoever is not authorized by God, is merely man’s desires and innovations. Faced with the query our Lord placed before that high priest and those elders, they began to reason. The text goes on to say, “And they reasoned with themselves, saying If we shall say, From heaven; he will say unto us, Why did ye not then believe him? But if we shall say, Of men; we fear the people; for all hold John as a prophet” Here is where their actions are much like that of many today. “And they answered Jesus, and said, We cannot tell” (Matt. 21-25-27).

Our nation has gradually been taken over by those who care much more about the works of the flesh (Gal. 5:19- 21) than the fruit of the spirit (Gal. 5:22-23). Many of these just plain ignore all the Bible says not only about how to be saved and how to worship God as one of His children, but also the whole of morality that has been given from heaven. Consider for instance, “Know ye not that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God? Be not deceived: neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor abusers of themselves with mankind, Nor thieves, nor covetous, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor extortioners, shall inherit the kingdom of God” (I Cor. 6:9-10). Even among those who profess to be Christians and profess to be followers of the heavenly authority can be found those guilty of just looking the other way, hoping it will not matter in the end. When faced with scriptural proof that what they are teaching and practicing, many of them do just what that priest and those elders did. Ignore the fact that heaven has spoken and cleave to that which has come from mere man. Many of our national problems could be cured with some plain common sense, but all of it could be, with the instructions from heaven.

