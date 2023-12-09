What are you doing in preparation for the holiday season? Where are we looking for hope in our mixed up, messed up world? What gifts can we give to honor God and bring peace to every corner of His creation?

Leaning on the promises of God, learning by knowing His Word, looking to Jesus’ example for the way to live, longing for a close relationship with Jesus Christ, listening to the Holy Spirit’s guidance as we give glory to (God, Son, and Spirit) and PRAISING HIM in EVERYTHING … are gifts we can give our Savior as the bells of Christmas ring!

God gave tidbits that told about promises that He was going to send a Messiah to the Jews. How thankful we should be that God did send His Son… to be a bridge to reach the Gentiles too and die on the cross for me and you. In a letter written to the churches in Galatia, Paul talked about this promise from the Old Testament that would prove how sending Jesus had been in God’s plan all along.

“In you – Abraham and his descendants – shall all the nations be blessed.”

The gift of sharing the gospel with people across God’s creation and going out beyond the walls of synagogues – churches is not new. The Lord’s message or restoration and hope for all mankind came through the Jews. However this great gift from God was for all the nations, not just the nation of Israel. All His children started as sinners born into a fallen world, but our good, good Father, the Great I AM, the beginning and the end, loving God who longs for us to Love Him First and love one another, stepped over enemy lines and rescued us into His family. How blessed and thankful we should be for being a part of the family of God!

Celebrating joyfully – in this season when giving thanks for our bountiful blessings and honor to Jesus Christ for giving His life to save us from our sins – is a great gift we can give to HIM! Now is the time to stand in Christian unity and see how peace across the world can begin as time here inches closer and closer to the end. Oh, that all of God’s children will be prepared for eternity in Heaven to begin.

Let us keep God first in our lives, obey and trust Him, pray and press forward in faith, seek His help to survive as Satan tries to destroy within, keep our eyes focused on HIM, seek THEE as time is nigh for Jesus to return and call us home to live forever where God will be, and let our lights of love, joy, hope, kindness, honor, longsuffering, peace, and honor for Thee … SHINE for all the world to see!

Thank you to all faithful readers who give gifts of encouragement to keep writing His stories and sharing His love. God bless you my brothers and sisters in Christ

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.