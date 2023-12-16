As 2023 is quickly coming to an end and a New Year is about to begin, a song about celebrating Faithfulness and a story about Prayer for the Nations stirs strongly within. May this story sink deep within the hearts of all who read and share it with people who need to know they are loved by a heavenly Father who loves, looks out for, and cares. A great gift comes knowing we are prayed for by family and friends who will stick by us through thick and thin. Being great in our faithfulness and powerful in our prayer life are gifts that can change the lives of people God puts in our paths along life’s way. How grateful are we that these gifts we can gift lovingly are truly pleasing to THEE!

Sharing the words to a hymn written by Thomas Chisholm in 1866 seems to be just what ‘we His children’ need to hear to strengthen our faith and come closer to Thee. His goals in writing this song was to include lots of scripture and to foster faith for all people to see how great is our God. His inspiration to write this hymn came from Lamentations 3: 22-23.

Sing the lyrics written below as you surely must know them by heart. Then, share the joy of knowing God intimately with a great faith and love of living for THEE deep down in your heart!

“Great is Thy faithfulness, O God my Father; there is no shadow of turning with Thee; Thou changest not, Thy compassions, they fail not; as Thou hast been Thou forever wilt be. Great is Thy faithfulness, Great is Thy faithfulness, Morning by morning new mercies I see; all I have needed Thy hand hath provided: great is Thy faithfulness, Lord, unto me!

Summer and winter, and springtime and harvest; sun, moon, and stars in their courses above join with all nature in manifold witness to Thy great faithfulness, mercy, and love. Pardon for sin and a peace that endureth, Thine own dear presence to cheer and to guide: strength for today and bright hope for tomorrow: blessings all mine, with ten thousand beside!

Great is Thy faithfulness! Great is Thy faithfulness! Morning by morning new mercies I see; all I have needed Thy hand hath provided: Great is Thy faithfulness, Lord, unto me!”

May each of us embrace the joy of receiving God’s great gifts that include love, joy, peace, protection, guidance, friendship, salvation, hope, joy, and eternity in Heaven where He is (if we have our hearts right with Him and have asked Jesus into our hearts)!

When we live in love with the Lord, honor His Word and way, and celebrate knowing we are living for Thee with a great faithfulness and longing to be more like Thee … then the world will know how His hand has provided — morning by morning new mercies for His children to see! Let our lights shine for Jesus brighter and bolder — with great faithfulness and love growing more and more as we welcome the year of 2024.

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.