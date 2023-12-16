Living in a society in which everyone seems to be looking for something they can be offended by presents us with many opportunities to wrestle within ourselves on how to respond without offending certain people while at the same time maintaining without compromise our own principles. Admittedly, many of the things’ people are suddenly offended by are so ridiculous that the time has come to just let them be offended if that is what they want. However, at the same time, one does not want to deliberately bring unnecessary pain or discomfort on anyone. We do not wish to get into the multitude of “petty offenses” we are often accused of, but to give consideration to this topic as it relates to one’s religious beliefs and practices.

In bygone years, those of differing religions were devout and defensive concerning their religion. Within what is called Christianity, following the protestant reformation, many denominations came into existence and those who had been converted to the various denominations were often fiercely protective of their church, even at times to the point of physical altercations. In some cases, family members were cast aside as a result of converting to a different denomination. However, open-mindedness began to be urged and indeed, in this land of the free, where we are all given the right to free speech, it would do us all well to listen with an open mind and honestly consider the proofs or the fallacies of that which is being taught in the name of Christianity or any other realm. However, the concept of being open-minded has gradually turned into accepting everyone as right. It is the I’m ok, you’re ok mindset, the “we are all going to heaven, just taking different routes to get there” mentality.

Nowhere in the word of God does it teach that we should be rude or deliberately offensive to those who believe differently than we. However, the word of God does give us some strong instruction on our relationship with that which is error. Paul told the Ephesian brethren, “And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them” (Eph. 5:11). To the Roman brethren, Paul wrote, “Now I beseech you, brethren, mark them which cause divisions and offences contrary to the doctrine which ye have learned: and avoid them” (Rom. 16:18). To the Corinthians he wrote, “Be ye not unequally yoked together with unbelievers: for what fellowship hath righteousness with unrighteousness? And what communion hath light with darkness? And what concord hath Christ with Beliel? Or what part hath he that believeth with an infidel? And what agreement hath the temple of God with idols? For ye are the temple of the living God; as God hath said, I will dwell in them, and walk in them and I will be their God, and they shall be my people. Wherefore come out from among them, and be ye separate, saith the Lord, and tough not the unclean thing; and I will receive you” (II Cor. 6:14-17).

God’s word does not say something different to different people. God said what He said, and He meant what He said. Those who teach and practice something other than that are to be accursed (Gal. 1:8-9). False teachers are galore (I John 4:1). As far as our instructions to “come out from among them”, “have not fellowship with them” and “avoid them”, we would be hard pressed to literally fulfill this. Paul pointed this out to the Corinthians saying, “I wrote unto you in an epistle not to company with fornicators: Yet not altogether with the fornicators of this world, or with the covetous, or extortioners, or with idolaters; for then must ye needs go out of the world” (I Cor. 6:9-10). An old preacher was known to follow this passage with, “we do have to live with them, we just can’t let ourselves live like them”.

So, what is to be my reaction toward those who are not teaching and practicing that which is authorized in the pages of the New Testament? First of all, we cannot be supporters of their efforts. John wrote, “Whosoever transgresseth, and abideth not in the doctrine of Christ, hath not God. He that abideth in the doctrine of Christ, he hath both the Father and the Son. If there come any unto you, and bring not this doctrine, receive him not into your house, neither bid him God speed: For he that biddeth him God speed is partaker of his evil deeds” (II John 9-11). Our response to false doctrine and practice is to, “reprove them” (Eph. 5:11). It would do us well to examine ourselves (II Cor. 13:5) to affirm that we are indeed in harmony with the inspired words of the gospel (Rom. 1:16- 17) and then “speak the truth with love” (Eph. 4:15). Let us know the truth, obey the truth and teach and defend the truth. Some will indeed be offended, just as some were offended by what the Lord told them long ago.

Send any questions or comments to [email protected].