Celebrating Christmas for young children was different immediately after World War II and the Korean conflict. There were no smartphones, Nintendo’s, or any other high-tech toys. Yet, there was a purity to Christmas then. Our Daddy had come home from the war. Christmas was a time for celebration.

Young girls wanted Santa to bring them beautiful doll babies, playhouses, and paper doll models to dress up; they practiced and focused on motherhood. Young boys wanted cap pistols and electric trains. Playing cowboys and Indians, cops and robbers, concentrating on the good against the bad. We all wanted to be engineers on those powerful steam locomotives.

The birth of Jesus was the reason for the season, and we all participated in our church Christmas pageant. I recall being in a pageant at about the age of four. I was one of the three wise men and another boy my age. Our parents were sitting together. As we marched into the Nativity scene, the other boy’s father said to my Daddy, “Well, here come the three wise guys.”

Decorating for Christmas was simple. Unfortunately, elaborate decorations did not exist. My Daddy and I would go into our nearby woods, cut down a small scrubby tree, and bring it home to decorate. The tree was beautiful to me. Decorations were inexpensive and basic. We had a small string of colored lights and a few decorative balls. My mother and I would cut tiny paper links and glue the ends with a flour and water mixture, creating a paste for a chain around the tree.

Approximately two weeks before Christmas, my Daddy would set up my electric trains on a 4 X 8 plywood table covered with white tissue paper. I had one Marx and one American Flyer train. The layout included a small village and a mountain of old sheets and plaster.

Santa Claus came on Christmas Eve with toys representing the gifts of Gold, Frankincense, and Myrrh brought to Jesus by the three wise men. We anticipated Santa Claus getting us the gifts we asked him for. As this was a post-war and current conflict, my Daddy would playfully joke with me that Santa Claus may be drafted and go to war. Another obvious joke was that children who did not behave would be given a bucket of ashes and switches for Christmas. I never took this seriously because I was a spoiled little brat!

I was always taken to a large department store in Richmond to visit Santa. Also, Santa came to visit me at home on Christmas Eve. I later learned that he was a friend of Daddy’s who lived in the community (I will call him Mr. Smith). Daddy would leave the house and tell me that he would pick up Santa, who was nearby.

Santa appeared somewhat disheveled compared to those in the department store. He was also wearing a mask; however, he was, to me, Santa Claus. I always smelled something on his breath as he spoke to me. I later learned that it was whiskey that I smelled and that Daddy paid him by giving him a pint for his visit with me.

Santa Claus was always known to land on roofs and come down chimneys with his toy bag. Our home was a small two-bedroom, one-story house built in the first century. It had a small chimney, as a wood stove initially heated it. Later, the wood stove was replaced by a fuel-oil floor furnace located under the floor. A 3×3 steel grate was on the floor for the heat to pass through. Under the grate was the fire pit, with a 6-inch trap opening on top. Reflecting on Santa (Mr. Smith), I asked Daddy how Santa could, with my toys, come down the chimney and up into our Christmas tree area through the floor furnace. Daddy replied that Santa could become a fairy and magically do so. On another occasion, I asked Daddy how Santa could land his reindeer on every child’s roof and deliver toys. Daddy replied that Santa often used a rocket ship.

I believed in Santa until probably the 6th grade. I bragged about the toys he had brought and started being teased intensely by my classmates that there was no Santa Claus. I then asked my parents about the reality of Santa Claus. They responded that Santa Claus was honest, but only in the hearts of people and their love of goodwill and giving. That response satisfied me.

Many decades later, I look back on my early childhood days of Christmas. The birth of Jesus was the reason and cornerstone for this beautiful holiday. Church pageants were the main events, with Santa Claus second. Everyone wished others a sincere and enthusiastic “MERRY CHRISTMAS!” Young girls envisioned being mothers and having a home life of Godliness. Young boys were focused on the service of right over wrong and hard work.

I miss those simple and pure days of what Christmas was all about. Merry Christmas!

Keith Throckmorton of Perquimans County, NC is a retired from the Fairfax County Police Department.