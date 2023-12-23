Looking for a tasty, yet healthy side dish to serve at your holiday gathering? This recipe comes from ncefnep.org where you can find healthy, low-cost recipes. Steamed green beans can be a boring side dish that are easy to skip at a family meal. These green beans still bring all the flavor without having to add extra fat. The lemon brightens up this dish while the butter provides a satisfying finish. Plus, it only takes a few minutes!

Ingredients:

· 1 pound fresh green beans

· 1 lemon, juiced and zested

· 1/2 tablespoon butter

· Salt and black pepper to taste

Directions:

1. In a pot over medium high heat, bring 2 cups of water to a boil.

2. Add green beans and cook for 3 – 4 minutes.

3. Drain using a colander and run under cold water for 30 seconds.

4. Season with lemon juice, butter, salt and pepper.

5. Serve immediately.

Sydney Johnson Knowles is an Area Family & Consumer Sciences Extension Agent, with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling the Sampson County Center at 910-592-7161.