We are now into the twelve days of Christmas, which began on Christmas Day and lasts until January sixth. These twelve days signify the time between Christ’s birth and the Magi’s arrival, known as the Epiphany. Epiphany is a time of revelation. Jesus revealed himself to the Israelites and the Gentiles, represented by the Wise Men. God does not play favorites but receives all whose hearts long for Him.

“And there were shepherds living out in the fields nearby, keeping watch over their flocks at night. An angel of the Lord appeared to them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were terrified. But the Angel said to them, ‘Do not be afraid. I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people. Today, in the town of David, a Savior has been born to you; he is Christ the Lord. This will be a sign to you: You will find a baby wrapped in clothes and lying in a manger.’ ” Suddenly a great company of the heavenly host appeared with the Angel, praising God and saying, ‘Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace to men on whom his favor rests.’ “ Luke 2:13-14 NIV.

The Angel Gabriel first appeared to Zechariah and then to Mary, telling them of the upcoming births of their sons. In Zechariah’s case, “Then an angel of the Lord appeared to him, standing at the right side of the altar of incense. When Zechariah saw him, he was startled and gripped with fear. But the Angel said to him: “Do not be afraid, Zechariah, your prayer has been heard.” Then, the Angel Gabriel appeared to the Virgin Mary. “Mary, you have found favor with God. You will be with child and give birth to a son, and you are to give him the name Jesus. He will be great and will be called the Son of the Most High. The Lord God will give him the throne of his father David, and he will reign over the house of Jacob forever; his kingdom will never end.” Luke 1:30-33 NIV.

Imagine God’s spokesperson, the Angel Gabriel, appearing to you. Imagine, even further, the Angel calling you by name. “Mary, you have found favor with God.” Mary must have realized her smallness as a humble creature at that moment. Seeing the depths of her heart, the Angel said, “Do not be afraid.” God also reads our innermost hearts and knows the challenges we are confronted with in our daily lives.

On the night of Christ’s birth, a group of shepherds kept their turn watching the sheep while others slept. The stillness and quietness of the hills were interrupted only by occasional bleating from the flock when the Angel of the Lord appeared to them. The “glory of the Lord” in Biblical writing translates “glory” as a sense of brightness, splendor, magnificence, and majesty.

Suddenly, quickly and without warning, a great company of the Lord’s army appeared unexpectedly! Now, doesn’t that quicken your heart!? I can only imagine being one of the shepherds. This is the same army of angels we read about in the Book of Revelation, where the forces of Satan are defeated by the Heavenly Host led by Michael the Archangel during the War in Heaven. Read Revelation 12:7-9.

There must have been marvelous light associated with the appearance of the Lord’s army surrounding the Angel. The moment must have felt surreal for the shepherds, and even their flock must have taken notice. The sounds of praising God must have been ear-shattering! The night was no longer silent but bursting with singing, honoring, and giving homage to God.

As a child in the late 1940s in rural North Carolina, winter nights were quiet and cold. There was no electricity, central heat, or indoor plumbing. My dad stoked the pot-bellied stove (our primary heat source) through the night. Bedtime came early as my baby sister, and I snuggled under the mounds of

heavy homemade quilts. Come December, our thoughts would turn to the magic of Christmas, as told repeatedly by our mother.

We would peer out the bedroom window, trying to count the stars that illuminated the sky, wondering whether we would glimpse Santa, the reindeer, and his sleigh on Christmas Eve. It is hard today to appreciate the night’s quietness, stillness, and silence in those old days. No vehicles were driving by, no horns honking, no street revelers, just silence. But how peaceful it felt to two little girls huddled under the covers, listening to our mother recounting the Christmas story.

The carol “Silent Night” was written by Joseph Mohr, a young priest in Austria, in 1816 and was first performed on Christmas Eve 1818. This composition was sung in churches, town squares, and even on the battlefield during World War I when soldiers sang carols from home during a temporary truce on Christmas Eve. “Silent Night” was sung simultaneously in French, German, and English.

“Silent night, holy night. All is calm; all is bright. Round yon virgin Mother and child, Holy Infant so tender and mild. Sleep in heavenly peace. Sleep in heavenly peace. Silent night, holy night. Shepherds quake at the sight. Glories stream from heaven afar. Heav’nly hosts sing Allelujah. Christ the Savior is born. Christ the Savior is born. Sleep in heavenly peace.”

Let the true Spirit of Christmas remain in our hearts throughout the New Year.

