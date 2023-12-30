Isaiah 11:6 (KJV) “The wolf also shall dwell with the lamb, and the leopard shall lie down with the kid; and the calf and the young lion and the fatling together; and a little child shall lead them.”

As I reflect on Christmas, I think about the birth of the Prince of Peace and the harmony of not only God’s creatures but of humankind. We are reminded of these multiple times through the scriptures as we plan for the second coming of Christ. God prompts us with this prophecy every Christmas Eve and Day as we celebrate Christ’s birth.

I completed a forty-year law enforcement career, spending many years on duty as a police officer on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. In Fairfax County, Virginia, all crimes were committed daily except Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. For the most part, crime did not occur in those days. Everything was quiet and peaceful. People got along with each other.

Sadly, a few intentionally caused some disruption, such as being drunk in public, getting arrested on Christmas Eve, and having a meal while in jail on Christmas Day. Suicides also occurred due to loneliness and other personal reasons. What is so sad is that there were others, whether family or acquaintances, who were aware of the pains and needs of these lonely miscreants. Did they reach out and positively impact their unlawful or life-ending decisions?

Galatians 6: 2 (KJV), “Bear ye one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ.”

All in all, I believed that the police could take this time off and stay at home. I then realized that the Christmas Spirit entered everyone, the good and the bad, weak, strong, and at peace. I witnessed firsthand these Holy Days, “The wolf did live with the lamb,” and served as a witness for His return for us. I have asked myself numerous times: what if everyone could capture the spirit of Christmas each day? What if we could live Christmas every day? We would not have crime and live in peace and harmony together.

One of my annual Christmas traditions is watching Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol.” It focuses on Ebenezer Scrooge, a miserly individual who became wealthy at the expense of others. To Scrooge, Christmas was a “Humbug.” He had no feelings for anyone but himself. On Christmas Eve night, he was visited by three spirits, who got his attention on his obligations to his fellow man. The story ended with the statement, “Ebenezer Scrooge became the best master the old town ever knew. He knew how to keep Christmas every day of the year.” I suggest watching the 1951 version with Ebenezer Scrooge, portrayed by Alistair Sim. This fantasy novel by Charles Dickens reminded me that it is never too late to turn a life around, do what is right, and serve our fellow man.

We must remember our healthcare providers, law enforcement, military, first responders, firefighters, their families, and support personnel working on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Consider the sacrifices that they make in their service to us 24/7. God bless all of you.

Keith Throckmorton of Perquimans County, NC is a retired from the Fairfax County Police Department.