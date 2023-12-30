Happy New Year! How can it be that we have written and closed the chapter of 2023 and opened a new chapter of stories to script and store that will be dated … 2024? May this story filled with power packed sayings and a Prayer for the Nations start a spark that will get a fire going for all the world to see the joy of living out loud in love – closely connected to THEE!

The following tidbits of encouragement – tucked away in an old journal — seem to be just what the good Lord would have us hear as 2023 ends and a New Year begins:

1. “May you always have enough happiness to keep you sweet, enough trials to keep you strong, enough success to keep you eager, enough faith to give you courage, enough determination to make each day a good day.”

2. “Be the change you wish to see in the world.”

3. “Just when the caterpillar thought the world was over, it became a butterfly.”

4. “When one door of happiness closes, another one opens, but often we look so long at the closed door that we don’t see the one which has been opened for us.”

5. “Risk more than others think is safe. Care more than others think is wise. Dream more than others think is practical, Expect more than others think is possible.”

6. “Fall in love or fall in hate, get inspired or be depressed.”

7. Speak the truth or lie and cheat.”

8. “Dance on tables or sit in the corner.”

9. “Life is divine chaos – embrace it.”

10. “Forgive yourself, Breath, and Enjoy the Ride.”

The following prayer was tucked inside “Turning Points” magazine in 2023; its truth strongly spoke to me. May this powerful prayer resonate in all hearts to strive for peace from shore to shore in the year of our Lord: 2024!

A Prayer for the Nations

After thousands of years of history, Lord, our world should be better than it is.

Yet, here we are, facing wars and rumors of war, nation rising against nation

And kingdom against kingdom.

Famines. Pestilences. Earthquakes. Persecution.

False prophets deceiving many.

Lawlessness abounding.

Love growing cold — just as Jesus predicted.

Jesus, who died for our world and will one day reign over its empires.

In His name we ask:

May your will be done on earth as it is in heaven.

May your Word spread among the nations.

May Your plan for history move along its preordained course.

And may Your Name be exalted from the rising of the sun to the place where it sets.

Give us leaders who fear YOU!

Give us missions instead of misery:

Hope instead of despair;

Food and water where there is hunger and thirst:

Peace where there is war.

Bring healing to the diseased and freedom to the oppressed.

And hasten the day when the kingdoms of this world will become

The Kingdoms of our Lord and of His Christ. Amen!

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.