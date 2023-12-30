On Friday, Dec. 29, at 7 p.m., New Life Outreach Ministries International will celebrate Christmas with the youth. Everyone is welcome to join us. On Sunday, Dec. 31, at 10:30 a.m., Pastor Regina Lucious will bring forth the message. The church choir will render the music. Everyone is invited to join us. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Dec. 31, at 11 a.m., Beaver Dam Missionary Baptist Church, Odom Rd. Clinton, N.C. will observe the Fifth Sunday Worship End of Year Service, in conjunction with Bearsin Missionary Baptist Church and Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor, the Rev. Adrian Bullock will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by combined choirs. Come out and praise the word of God. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Dec. 31, at 10 p.m., Watch Night Service will be held at Little Field Missionary Baptist Church, Newton Grove, N.C. Pastor Dr. Claudie Morrisey will bring forth the message. Music rendered by the praise team. Breakfast will be served. Everyone is invited to join us. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Dec. 31, at 10:30 p.m., The New Year’s Eve celebration will be held at Moss Chapel Disciples of Christ Church, Faison, N.C. The Ministers of the church will bring forth the message. Music rendered by the church choir.

From Jan. 1-5 at 7:30 p.m. nightly, Revival will be held at Moses Chapel Disciples of Christ. The messengers will be the ministers of Mose Chapel. The host pastor, Elder Edward McDoe.

On Sunday, at 7 p.m. House of Prayer will have a service. A special guest messenger will bring forth the message. Music rendered by the church choir. Prayer service every Thursday night from 6-7 p.m. Location: 235 Juniper Road, Faison, N.C. FMI, call 910-590-7176. (Face masks are required).

Three in One Family Center Food Drive and dry goods from 10 a.m. till 12 noon. The first Tuesday of each month at Napa Auto Parts parking lot in Roseboro, N.C. Everyone is welcome.

First Baptist Church, Stedman, N.C. will distribute food boxes every 3rd Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. Pastor: The Rev. P. Melvin. Everyone is welcome.

If you have any church news, please contact me at 910-723-2658 or email me at [email protected].