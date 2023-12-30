The apostle Paul wrote, “For whatsoever things were written aforetime were written for our learning, that we through patience and comfort of the scriptures might have hope” (Rom. 15:4). Of course, he was speaking of the writings of the Old Testament being a valuable tool, even if they were not written as our instructions as Christians. He also told the Corinthians, “Ye are our epistle written in our hearts, known and read of all men” (II Cor. 3:2). It would seem that just as the Old Testament scriptures and the life we live in front of others can be used as a means of better seeing our own failings or victories, so can the reading of the events of the past year serve us greatly in evaluating where we are not, and where we need to go in the upcoming year. It is common for us to see the beginning of a new year as a chance to make a change. Thus, each year of our lives can be viewed as a chapter in the whole of our life. It seems that in recent times, many are trying to rewrite the history of our nation, but if one rewrites it to say what one would wish it had said, what took place then still took place then. We cannot go back and rewrite chapters of our life that we may not like the way they read, but we can use those less than desired events to help us shape our plans for and guiding us on our way through the next chapter. Just what have we learned from this recent chapter that we can take with us into the coming year” Though each one of us have had our varying experiences, there are some things that most of use have seen and experienced that are pretty much common among all mankind. Let us consider a few of these.

One great example that incorporates the fact that it is a common malady is found in I Corinthians 10:13. The apostle Paul stated, “There hath no temptation taken you but such as is common to man: but God is faithful, who will not suffer you to be tempted above that ye are able; but will with the temptation also make a way to escape, that ye maybe able to bear it”. Let’s face it, temptations to do that which is not good for our health, our economical state, our family relations and our relationship with God abound on every side, and on a daily basis. James reveals how temptation works saying, “Let no man say when he is tempted, I am tempted of God: for God cannot be tempted with evil, neither tempteth he any man: But every man is tempted, when he is drawn away of his own lust, and enticed” (Jam. 1:13-14). To be foretold is to be forewarned. Beware of the temptations and guard that which is valuable from them.

Most likely, none of us have been sheltered from the pain of death during this past chapter. Death is another of those common maladies The Hebrew writer stated, “And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment” (Heb. 9:27). Approaching his own death, Joshua said, “And, behold, this day I am going the way of all the earth…” (Josh. 23:14). When one reads the genealogies recorded in the fifth chapter of Genesis, one thing is noteworthy. At the end of each are the words, “And he died” For instance, “And all the days of Methuselah were nine hundred sixty and nine years: and he died” (Gen. 5:27). It may be that we take death for granted, but then fail to realize that we too are going to die and that we do not know when that will be. When we are young, we take for granted that we are going to live many more years, but even in this past year we have seen the young die too. “Boast not thyself of to morrow; for thou knowest not what a day may bring forth” (Proverbs 27:1).

It may be that the past year has also revealed that we have all sinned. Few of us, if honest with ourselves, will think for long that we are perfect and never sin. Yet, it may be that the results of sin has slipped by us. Continuing from the verse we noted earlier from James, he wrote, “Then when lust hath conceived it bringeth forth sin: and sin, when it is finished, bringeth forth death” (Jam. 1:15). Sin separates us from God (Isa. 59:2). When separated from God, we are spiritually dead (Eph. 2:1). When in that state, there is just one thing that can free us from the bondage of sin, obedience to the gospel of Jesus Christ (Rom. 6:16-18). “When the Lord Jesus shall be revealed from heaven with his mighty angels, In flaming fire taking vengeance on them that know not God, and that obey not the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ…” will be too late to make corrections.

As noted early in this article, one cannot go back and do what one did not do or undo what one did in the past, but one can correct such errors in the present and in however much future one has left. It is not too late until that last chapter has been written. Then it will be too late to make any changes. Just how much have you learned in those past chapters?

