From Jan. 1-5 at 7:30 p.m. nightly, already in progress. Revival will be held at Moses Chapel Disciples of Christ. Faison, N.C. The messengers will be the ministers of Mose Chapel. The host pastor, Elder Edward McDoe. All are welcome.

On Sunday, Jan. 7, at 9:45 a.m., Divine Presence Worship Center will have regular morning service, Pastor, the Rev. Tanisha Boykin will bring forth the message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is welcome to join us. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Jan. 7, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at the NC Prayer Tower Del Ministries, Pastor, Thira Peterson, will bring forth the message. Founder and pastor Thira Peterson. Prayer, singing, testimony, and the word of God. All are welcome. 79 Lessie Land Garland Hwy. Clinton, N.C. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Jan. 7, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Christ Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. Pastor the Rev. Marvin T. Clowney Sr. will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Jan. 7, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Little Field Missionary Baptist Church, Newton Grove, N.C. Pastor, Dr. Claudie Morrisey will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the praise team. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Jan. 7, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. Pastor, the Rev.Thaddeus Godwin Sr. will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Jan. 7, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Church of God will have regular morning service. The Pastor, Betty J. Melton will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Come out and let’s praise and worship the word of God. Location: 400 E. Pinewood St., Roseboro, N.C. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Jan. 7, at 10:30 a.m. regular morning service will be held at New Life Outreach Ministries International, Clinton, N.C. Pastor, Apostle Regina Lucious will bring forth the message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Jan. 7, at 11 a.m., Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro, N.C. will have regular morning service. Pastor, the Rev. Dr. S.E. Bryant,mwill bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Jan. 7, at 11 a.m., New Life Church, Salemburg, N.C. will have regular morning service. The Pastor, Elder Loyd Thompson will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Jan. 7, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. will have regular morning service. Pastor, the Rev. Jeffery White will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Jan. 7, at 11 a.m., Beaver Dam Missionary Baptist Church, 3151 Odom Rd. Clinton, N.C. will observe first Sunday worship. Pastor, the Rev. Adrian Bullock will bring forth the morning message. Please join us. (Face masks required).

On Sunday, Jan. 7, at 11 a.m., Union Star Freewill Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. will have regular morning service. Pastor, Evangelist Deborah Taylor will bring forth the message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited to join us. (Face masks are required)

On Sunday, Jan. 7, at 11 a.m., The People’s Church, Clinton, N.C. will have regular morning service, and Pastor, the Rev. Victor Wilson will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Jan. 7, at 11 a.m., Gateway Deliverance Ministries at 1766 Rowan Road, Clinton, N.C. will have regular morning service, and pastor, Bishop Eddie Parker will bring forth the message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Jan. 7, at 11 a.m., Robinson Chapel Church, Roseboro, N.C. will have regular morning service, and Pastor, the Rev. Dr. Ronald Highsmithwill bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Jan. 7, at 11 a.m., Holy Tabernacle UHC will have regular morning service. Pastor, Bishop Christopher Brown ll will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Jan. 7, at 11 a.m., New Church of Christ Church on Faison Hwy, Clinton, N.C.will have regular morning service. Pastor, Apostle Blonny Aycock will bring forth the message. Music by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Jan. 7, at 3 p.m., service will be held at Gospel Tabernacle of Grace (Haitian/American Church. Pastor Rosemond Delva will render service. The church choir will render the music. Several guest speakers will attend the service. Location: 75 Hanson Rd. (Friendly Community Center Clinton) F.M.I call Pastor Delva at 919-904-2242. All are welcome to join us.(Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Jan. 14, at 3 p.m., Birthday Party honoring Mr. James Becton’s 97 years. Free food/fellowship/fun. The show starts at 4 p.m. This great celebration will be held at Southern Ambiance Event Center 710 A Southeast Blvd. Clinton, N.C. Special guests: Wess Morgan and Markess Williams. RSVP 562-257-4856 Cashapp gifts $2MATHISS. Everyone is welcome to join us.

On Sunday, at 7 p.m., House of Prayer will have a service. A special guest messenger will bring forth the message. Music rendered by the church choir. Prayer service every Thursday night from 6-7 p.m. Location: 235 Juniper Road, Faison, N.C. FMI, call 910-590-7176. (Face masks are required).

Thought For The Week: “Happy New Year Everyone and May God Bless You”

Be aware of your surroundings and please be safe.

Our prayers go out to the sick/shut-ins. and the families that lost loved ones.

If you have any church news, please contact me at 910-723-2658 or email me at [email protected].