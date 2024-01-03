On New Year’s Eve, First Baptist Church of Clinton hosted a joint worship service with Lisbon Street Missionary Baptist Church, an age-old tradition that sees members of the two churches come together to reflect on the year that has passed and prepare for the year ahead. As Rev. Dr. Thaddeus L. Godwin Sr. of Lisbon Street MBC and Reverend Michael Eley Jr. of First Baptist delivered their messages, the spirit of togetherness was evident as the underlying themes of committing to another year of trying each day and keeping the faith even when failure proves to be the outcome. Eley in particular preached the importance of continuing to try again - to fail again, maybe, but to fail better and keep trying no matter what the year may bring.

