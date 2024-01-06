Do we make too much of the mission of the church “to make disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world”? This mission comes from the call and claim of our risen Savior, Jesus Christ, in Matthew 28. Embracing the Holy Spirit living is our goal, but do we often act like God has given us the mission and the Holy Spirit has not shown up? The promise in John 14: 15-16 puts it all in proper perspective.

“If you love me, you will keep my commandments. I will ask the Father, and He will send another companion, who will be with you forever.”

So, the truth is plain to see. He promised to send the Holy Spirit to live within you and me…and all His children of the world – red and yellow, black and white, all so precious in His sight! Is the Holy Spirit moving powerfully in our hearts, homes, churches, places where He gives stories to share that prove He is there? What stories can you share that teach the truth of the third person in the Trinity…God, Son, and Holy Spirit?

In Acts 8: 5,8 we read about a man who found great joy in Samaria. “Then Phillip went down to the city of Samaria and preached Christ to them…And there was great joy in that city.”

In the middle of the land of ancient Israel there lived a group of people known as Samaritans. Surely, you are already mulling over the story of The Good Samaritan with wonder in your hearts. In New Testament times they were treated as odd, unclean, with understanding they should be avoided. Jesus didn’t agree with casting out the Samaritans. He stood strong for the evangelism of the Samaritans who had great respect and deep love for Thee.

In Acts 1:8, Jesus included Samaria as an important area for the Gospel. Would He include our city, county, state, nation as a crucial place for the Holy Spirit to move and miracles move mountains for all the world to see. Mountains (grief, heartache, sickness, sorrow, sadness, sin, hatred, hurt)… and the list goes on of mountains that can be moved when the Holy Spirit is alive and in the midst of our going out and coming in. Mighty movements of the Spirit have been and can still be when we believe with passion and purposefully invite Him in. Oh, that we would embrace HIs sweet Spirit and see miracles of healing and help from the Master of the Sea!

Jesus is waiting to enter our hearts, God is watching to see, and the Holy Spirit is alive and able to sweep through our nation with powerful peace and harmony. With willing hearts and hands, excitement within as worship begins, praises lifting up the name of Jesus, and His children seeking the sweet Holy Spirit in one accord…there is no secret what God can do. What Jesus did in Samariad and by the sea side where thousands were fed the Word along with fish and bread – He can do in America too!

Philip went to Samaria with willingness, excitement, and with ‘multitudes in one accord’ Acts 8:6 They listened to him and came to Christ in saving faith. Peter and John joined Philip and prayed for the Samaritans to receive the Holy Spirit…and they did!

Think about people in our cities, county, and nation that seem odd, unclean, different with clear thoughts it is best to avoid them! This is truly not pleasing to HIM…the creator of them. The question we must answer ‘for such a time as this’ when hatred hurts and stones of Pharisee minded people are hurled without prayer for different people He puts in our paths is: “How can we be a Philip for them”? When we see different people, pray for them – the very ones the Lord wants to reach. Then, we can teach the world to sing in harmony, worship the Lord passionately, praise Him in everything with prayers for the Holy Spirit to sweep through our hearts, homes, cities, nations powerfully … and HE WILL!

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.