Matthew, Mark, and Luke record the incident of Jesus quelling that great storm on the Sea of Galilee as He and the disciples cross over to the other side. “That day when evening came, he said to his disciples, ‘Let us go over to the other side.’ “ Mark 4:35 NIV. Now, the disciples were seasoned fishermen who frequently fished this body of water 680 feet below sea level. They were accustomed to the howling winds that conjured up intense winds and gales. But, on this particular day, they panicked in the storm’s chaos.

“A furious squall came up, and the waves broke over the boat so that it was nearly swamped. Jesus was in the stern, sleeping on a cushion. The disciples woke him and said to him, ‘Teacher, don’t you care if we drown?’ Mark 4:35-38. NIV. “And he arose and rebuked the wind, and said unto the sea, Peace, be still. And the wind ceased, and there was a great calm.” Mark 4:39 KJV.

That was a physical storm that threatened their lives, but take a moment and consider the storms you have faced as adolescents, youngsters in your 20’s, 30’s, and even 40’s and 50’s. What battles do you face if you are fortunate to be an Octogenarian? Those encounters may be failing health, finances, or even housing and the ability to remain independent.

Most anything can cause anxiety. Whatever your difficulty, you have two options: you can worry and assume that Jesus no longer cares, or you can resist fear – putting your trust in Him. If I had to find one fault in my spouse, it would be that he is a “but, what if…” person. Yes, he is a worrier. So we frequently have the conversation, “Trust God! And think positive thoughts!”

Some versions of the Bible have substituted the word peace with quiet, be quiet, hush, or silence. Peace invokes in us the absence of mental stress or anxiety. It speaks to harmonious relations free from disputes. Peace begs for congruity of things, being suitable and appropriate. Such is why we rarely listen to newscasts anymore. To listen to them and believe their spin is to be assured that the world is the most corrupt and evil it has ever been. But reading and studying your Bible makes you realize that is untrue. We simply have more and instantaneous access to bad news.

Throughout history, life has been filled with every kind of storm: medical, emotional, political, and weather-related. That storm on the Sea of Galilee was strong and resistant; however, the result of Jesus’s command was instant calm – not gradual but instantaneous. Take a break, take a time-out, and reflect on God’s word.

Why was it essential to include this story in the recorded history of God’s Word? It is paramount to reveal Jesus’ identity and authority as the Son of God and the second person of the Trinity. One source says, “Mark’s goal is to convince his readers Jesus is God incarnate. In the very first chapter, Mark quickly narrates Jesus’s baptism, temptation, the beginning of ministry, calling the first disciples, healing, and preaching. In the first chapter, Mark points out that Jesus is God.”

“He maketh the storm a calm so that the waves thereof are still.” Psalm 107:29 KJV. The NIV is written as “He stilled the storm to a whisper; the waves of the sea were hushed.”

When you feel stressed and anxious, be quiet, be still, and reflect on God’s perfect creation. Take time to thank Him for His countless blessings. You will begin to lose those feelings of agitation and emotional distress. You will feel more tranquil and less disturbed by strife.

“Be not dismayed whate’er betide; God will take care of you; beneath his wings of love abide, God will take care of you. Through days of toil, when heart doth fail, God will take care of you; when dangers fierce your path assail, God will take care of you. No matter what may be the test, God will take care of you; lean, weary one, upon his breast, God will take care of you. God will take care of you, through ev’ry day, o’er all the way; He will take care of you, God will take care of you.”

That old hymn was sung frequently in the Methodist Church where I grew up and still attend when possible. Trinity Methodist Church, founded in 1885, will celebrate its annual homecoming on October 15, 2023; God willing, I can attend. No doubt we will be singing praises to our Lord for all the goodness He has bestowed upon us all.

Patricia Watson Throckmorton was born in Sampson County and lived in the Waycross/Taylors Bridge areas for many years. She is a retired registered nurse and a published author of two books.