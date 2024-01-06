The words “impostor” and “impersonator” have a lot in common. An impostor is one who assumes false identity for the purpose of deception while an impersonator is also one who imitates another, but at times not actually for the purpose of deception. Often performers impersonate others as a form of entertainment. Many have impersonated the various U.S. Presidents over the years. Since his death in 1977 there have been multitudes of Elvis impersonators. In the Bible we can find a few cases of impersonators and at least one known impostor. Jacob, the father of the twelve tribes of Israel, conspired with his mother Rebekah to pass Jacob off as Esau in order that Jacob get the firstborn blessing that was due Esau (Genesis 27). Tamar, the daughter-in-law of Judah, assumed the dress and actions of an harlot to Judah resulting in her conception by him (Gen. 38:13-18). God delivered Benhadad and the Syrian army to Israel only for Ahab the king of Israel to release Benhadad. God then had a prophet disguise himself as just another soldier in order to show Ahab his folly (I Kings 20:37-38, 41). In the New Testament, we find those who are not what they seem to be or what they make themselves out to be. Jesus said, “This people draweth night unto me with their mouth, and honoureth me with their lips; but their heart is far from me. But in vain they do worship me, teaching for doctrines the commandments of men” (Matt. 15:8-9). They made themselves out to be something they really were not. The apostle Paul spoke of impostors saying, “For such are false apostles, deceitful workers, transforming themselves into the apostles of Christ. And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light” (II Cor. 11:13-14).

There is no doubt that there are impostors an impersonators within what is called Christianity. The question is, how do we determine the true from the false or do we even need to? To answer the last question first, we must know the difference, else we can be lead down the wrong path, and we are to separate ourselves from the unfruitful works of darkness (Eph. 5:11). As to knowing how to discern the real from the counterfeit, there are a couple of ways that we are instructed to use. First of all, Jesus told us, “Ye shall know them by their fruits. Do men gather grapes of thorns, or figs of thistles? Even so every good tree bringeth forth good fruit; but a corrupt tree bringeth forth evil fruit. A good tree cannot bring forth evil fruit, neither can a corrupt tree bring forth good fruit. Every tree that bringeth not forth good fruit is hewn down, and cast into the fire. Wherefore by their fruits ye shall know them” (Matt. 7:16-20). One has said in the past after having been accused of judging others, “I am not judging, I’m just a fruit inspector”, and so must we be. It is noteworthy that the next words Jesus spoke following that about knowing one by their fruit, indicated that it is possible that one not know themselves that they are not real. He said, “Not every one that saith unto me Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven; but he that doeth the will of my Father which is in heaven. Many will say to me in that day, Lord, Lord, have we not prophesied in thy name? and in thy name have cast out devils? And in thy name done many wonderful works? And then will I profess unto them, I never knew you: depart from me, ye that work iniquity” (Matt. 7: 21-23).

Here is where the second way we are instructed to use to know the true for the erroneous comes in. We have to study God’s word so that we can see the difference between what God has actually said and what men have said that God said. After having fled Thessalonica because they rejected Paul’s preaching, Paul and Silas went to Berea. Luke says of those of Berea, “These were more noble than those in Thessalonica, in that they received the word with all readiness of mind, and searched the scriptures daily, whether those things were so” (Acts. 17:11). Paul told Timothy, “Study to show thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the world of truth” (II Tim. 2:15). In neither case did they just read the word of God, they had to study the word of God. Of course, it is imperative that we rightly divide the word of truth. In order to know the true from the fake when it comes to Judaism, one needs to search the old Law of Moses. However, in order to know the true from the fake in Christianity, one must search the gospel of Jesus Christ for in it is revealed the righteousness of God for this age (Rom. 1:16-17). Peter wrote, “But the word of the Lord endureth for ever. And this is the word which by the gospel is preached unto you” (I Pet. 1:25). There are many impostors and impersonators with many false doctrines in the world (Matt. 7:15; I John 4:1). Inspect their fruit carefully.

Send any questions or comments to [email protected].