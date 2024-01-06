This is the first message from the Lord in 2024. The message is simply, “Trust in God.” The message is based on two foundational scriptures: A scripture written by King David in Psalm 37 and a scripture written by the Apostle Paul in I Thessalonians Chapter 4.

The two passages above are what we are to live by in 2024, because we are about to see and witness some things we have never experienced before!

When David wrote Psalm 37, at an old age, he was highly troubled by the evil and wickedness he was seeing during that time. And what David wrote then applies to us now. Are you not troubled by what you are seeing now?

It can easily be argued, 2023 was a set-up year. Most people do recognize there is great evil and wickedness in the world today. We have seen it in government, politics, the border,, our neighborhoods, schools, on our highways and even in our churches. All of these things are nothing but a set-up of things to come in 2024.

So what are we to do? David said in 37:3-5, “trust and believe in GOD.” He begins by telling us in the first two verses of Psalm 37, “Fret not thyself because of evildoers, neither be thou envious against the workers of iniquity. For they shall be cut down like the grass and wither as the green herb.” GOD is saying don’t worry about the evil and wickedness, they who do such things will be destroyed in due time.

GOD reminds us in Psalm 37:32-33, “the wicked watches the righteous and seeks to slay him. The lord will not leave him, (meaning the righteous), in his hand, nor condemns him, (righteous), when he is judged.” He goes on to say later, “He has been young and now he is old, and he has never seen the righteous forsaken.”

When you trust and believe in GOD, people will do you wrong for no good reason. People will desert you, hate you and persecute you for no good reason. In 2024 we sometimes will have to be still and know that GOD IS GOD!!! As David said in Psalm 37:34, “wait on the Lord and keep HIS way and HE will exalt thee to inherit the land, when the wicked are cut off, you will see it.”

Our 2nd foundational scripture for 2024 comes from I Thessalonian 4:13-18. In that passage, the Apostle Paul describes what is commonly called the Rapture of the Church. The Rapture is the next great scheduled event of God. That is the day when Jesus Christ will appear in the sky to take all Believers, dead and alive, back with Him to Heaven. He has already prepared a place for all of us in HIS Father’s House. No one knows, but the Father, when that day will come. On that great day, in the twinkling of an eye, we will be changed whereby we will no longer need anything to sustain us like medicine, therapy, dialysis and chemotherapy because we will have incorruptible bodies.

On the great day of the Rapture we will be Holy in every thought, every word, every deed and every attitude. Paul said in Philippians 1:6, “Being confident of this, that He who begun a good work in you, will carry it on to completions until the day of Christ Jesus.” That’s the day of the Rapture!!!

On that day, every Believer will be able to say what Jesus said on the cross. “It is finished.”

Trust and Believe and God, for we don’t really know what 2024 holds. But we do know, God holds 2024.

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.