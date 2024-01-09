This recipe comes from ncefnep.org where you can find healthy, low-cost recipes. No holiday spread is complete without this ultimate comfort food. This recipe includes a hefty amount of garlic for satisfying depth and flavor. While almost any potatoes can be mashed, the naturally creamy texture and buttery nature of Yukon golds potatoes make for a decadent side without the significant addition of heavy fats or creams.

Ingredients:

• 2 pounds Yukon gold potatoes, scrubbed, peeled, and cubed

• 2-4 cloves fresh garlic, minced (depending on your preference for garlic)

• 1 tablespoon butter

• ¼ cup milk, low-fat

• Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

1. Add the potatoes in a large pot, cover with water and bring to boil over medium high heat.

2. Cover and cook for twenty minutes until the potatoes are fork tender.

3. Using a colander, drain the potatoes and return them to the pot.

4. Add the garlic, butter, milk, and salt and pepper

5. Mash using a fork.

Sydney Johnson Knowles is an Area Family & Consumer Sciences Extension Agent, with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling the Sampson County Center at 910-592-7161.