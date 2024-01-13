Let me start with something that we often stress, but can never stress too much. True Christianity is a religion that is made up of Christians. True Christians are disciples of Christ. God had promised to give His people a new name once the Gentiles were added in (Isa. 62:2). Following the conversion of the household of Cornelius, the first Gentile converts (Acts 10), Luke records that Barnabas found Paul in Antioch and “It came to pass, that a whole year they assembled themselves with the church, and taught much people. And the disciples were called Christians first in Antioch” (Acts 11:26). Thus, Christian is the God given name for the disciples of Christ. A disciple is one that is a learner and follower of the one to which he is a disciple, in this case Christ. Therefore, Christians and therefore Christianity is governed by the teachings of Christ. Though both the Old Testament and the New Testament are the word of God, it is the New Testament that is the gospel of Jesus Christ. Peter said, ”But the word of the Lord endureth for ever. And this is the word which by the gospel is preached unto you” (I Pet. 1:25). Paul pointed out that “…therein is the righteousness of God revealed from faith to faith: as it is written, The just shall live by faith” (Rom. 1:17). With all this being true, anything taught or practiced in the realm of Christianity which cannot be found in the pages of the New Testament is not really a part of true Christianity. Everything taught or practiced in the realm of Christianity must be authorized in the pages of the New Testament.

This brings us to our topic of discussion; denominations. The word denomination is used to designate a general name for a category. In currency, it denotes the various size bills. In religion it is defined as a religious organization whose congregations are united in their adherence to its beliefs and practices. What connects this topic to our introduction is the fact that nowhere in the New Testament do we find denominations of the Lord’s church mentioned. Not a single denomination can be found. That alone should sound some pretty loud warning bells. Where did all these denominations come from if they are not found in the Bible? The answer to that is, they came out of the Protestant Reformation. Sincere men such as Martin Luther, John Calvin and others of the Roman Catholic church came to realize from studying the Bible that the Roman Catholic church had long left adhering to the gospel of Jesus Christ. They protested the departures, or at least some of the departures and ended up cast out of the Catholic church and attempting to form groups reforming those false practices and doctrines. The end result of that was the formation of several denominations and gradually splitting into even more of such. One of the key problems with that is seen in one of those definitions already cited. They were united in their adherence to its beliefs and practices, not in the beliefs and practices of the New Testament. In the early years of the denominations, there was very little fellowship between the various groups, due to their differences in doctrine. However, over the years, an “agree to disagree” attitude developed removing much of the antagonism between the various denominations.

So, what does the New Testament have to say about such a divided-up view of Christianity? A number of years ago I heard a preacher thanking God in a prayer for all the denominations. To him, it was a wonderful thing that people could find a denomination that taught what they wanted to hear. That prayer flies in the face of one that Jesus Himself prayed. Jesus, after praying for His apostles prayed, “Neither pray I for these alone, but for them also which shall believe on me through their word: That they all may be one; as thou, Father, art in me, and I in thee, that they also may be one in us: that the world may believe that thou hast sent me” (John 17:20-21). Some have adopted what one might say is an agreement to disagree. They really could care less that they have differing doctrines and practices. They say, “you go your way, and we’ll go ours and we will all get to the same place in the end”. Such is not the case. Truth is not subjective, but objective. What is true is true for all and what is false is false for all. Every child of God, thus every group wearing the name “Christian” should be teaching and practicing the same thing. Paul told the Corinthians, “Now I beseech you, brethren, by the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, that ye all speak the same thing, and that there be no divisions among you; but that ye be perfectly joined together in the same mind and in the same judgment” (I Cor. 1:10). Denominationalism is wrong because it is not in the New Testament, it adheres to its own set of governing doctrines and is in opposition to the prayer of the Lord for unity of all believers.

Send any questions or comments to [email protected].