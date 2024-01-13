I Corinthians chapter 18, written by the Apostle Paul, is a chapter of hope, promises and encouragement. It is also another chapter we should live by as we wait for the coming of our Lord, Jesus Christ.

The Apostle Paul begins the chapter by reminding us, Jesus died for our sins, HE was buried and HE rose from the dead on the third day. After he rose, HE was seen by Peter, then of the twelve. He was later seen by over 500 brethren. And last of all HE was seen by Paul himself.

After giving us a list of the witnesses to Jesus’ resurrection, Paul defends the resurrection of Christ because there were many who did not believe Jesus rose from the dead.

Paul tells us that if Christ has not risen from the dead, our faith is in vain. And those who have died believing in Christ have no hope. But Paul, as a witness, declares Christ indeed has risen from the dead. Paul explains since death came by man, (meaning Adam, so too, by man, (meaning Jesus), came also the resurrection of the dead. Paul writes in I Corinthians 15:22, “For as in Adam all die, even so in Christ shall all be made alive.” This is why Christ is called the “firstfruits” of them that slept.”

Then Paul explains the resurrection of the body. Before anything can be made alive it must first die. Every seed is buried before it can come alive. Every seed must die before it can be a grain or fruit. Every man is sown a natural body and it must die in order to be raised up as a spiritual body. Flesh and blood cannot inherit the Kingdom of Heaven.

We shall not all die before Jesus comes, but we will all be changed. We will all be changed from this corruptible body into an incorruptible body. We will all be changed from being mortal to immortal. These changes will take place in a twinkling of an eye when Jesus comes. When Jesus comes, death is swallowed up in victory.

Chapter 15 of I Corinthians ends with this verse,”Therefore my beloved brethren, by ye steadfast, unmovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, forasmuch as ye know, that your labour is not in vain in the Lord.”

Until Jesus comes, life is not about getting a good education, a good job, acquiring wealth and material things. Life is about abounding in the work of the Lord! We are to be consistent in being a witness for Christ, living a life that is a testimony to HIM, helping and blessing others, being active in the activities of a local church, fellowshipping with our Lord on a daily basis. These things and others will never be done in vain because the Lord is coming back to reward us for all that we have done for HIS name sake! Are you abounding in the work of the Lord? Take an inventory of your life to find the answer.

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.