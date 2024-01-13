Are you facing hardships and hurt ‘for such a time as this’ that cause strife and suffering in your life? All over God’s creation, people are facing trials and troubles, wars and weariness, hatred and hardships, horrible situations and never ending sorrow that tries to discourage and drag them down. Where can people go and whom can they depend on when the world seems to be falling apart? An old hymn tells where we can go in our times of trials.

“Living in this old sinful world, hardly a comfort can afford;

Striving alone to face temptation sore, Where could I go but to the Lord?

Neighbors are kind, I love them everyone, We get along in sweet accord;

But when my soul needs manna from above, Where could I go but to the Lord?

Life here is grand with friends I love so dear, Comfort I get from God’s own word;

Yet when I face the chilling hand of death, Where could I go but to the Lord?

Where could I go, Oh, where could I go – Seeking a refuge for my soul?

Needing a friend to save me in the end, Where could I go but to the Lord!

In the early 1960’s, Bill and Gloria Gaither (amazing songwriters) were expecting their third child. Bill had been very sick and Gloria was troubled about the state of affairs in the world where she was about to bring their child. In the middle of their difficult season, God gave them insight through the Holy Spirit: They wrote words that seemed to flow like a river into their hearts…

“Because He lives, I can face tomorrow; because He lives, all fear is gone”! The divine words became a song which received a Dove Award for song of the year in 1974. Read the words, even sing them as you read with conviction to come closer to Christ and face each tomorrow with JOY because He lives.

“God sent His Son, they called Him Jesus; He came to love, heal and forgive. He lived and died to buy my pardon, An empty grace is there to prove my Savior lives!

How sweet to hold a newborn baby, And feel the pride and joy he gives: But greater still the calm assurance: This child can face uncertain days because He Lives!

And then one day, I’ll cross the river, I’ll fight life’s final war with pain; And then, as death gives way to victory, I’ll see the lights of glory and I’ll know He lives!

Because He lives, I can face tomorrow, Because He lives, all fear is gone: Because I know He holds the future, And life is worth the living, Just because He lives!

Jesus’ disciples faced their own trying times as they realized HE was about to leave them. But Jesus gave them a promise: “Because I live, you will live also.” This was a promise for the disciples and for Bill and Gloria Gaither in their respective times of need, and it is a promise to every Christian too!

Because Christ lives, we can live also – now and forever and ever and ever where God is when our work here is done. If you are facing hardships and hurt, remember that Jesus is alive in you. His Holy Spirit will guide as we have faith in the ONE who lives for you and me!

Because we know He holds the future, and life is worth the living just because He lives. – Bill Gaither

Jesus is waiting to enter your heart … what is your answer to HIM?

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.