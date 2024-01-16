Chicken, sweet potato, and pepper sheet pan

Looking to up your veggies for the new year? Try out this delicious, and simple, sheet pan recipe from our Cooking Essentials program. This Tex-Mex dinner is made even simpler with the sheet pan method. Add your favorite vegetables, a chicken breast, and this easy marinade to create a flavorful feast. This recipe serves two portions of chicken and vegetables — scale up as much as you need. Serve with tortillas, brown rice, or quinoa.

Recipe from: cookingessentials.cals.ncsu.edu

Serves: 2

Serving size: ½ chicken breast and 1 cup vegetables

Prep time: 15 minutes + marinating time

Cook time: 30-40 minutes

Ingredients:

Marinade

· 1½ Tablespoon olive oil

· 2 teaspoon lime juice

· 1 teaspoon smoked paprika

· 1/2 teaspoon cumin

· 1/4 teaspoon chili powder

· 1/2 teaspoon salt

Other Ingredients

· 1 medium sweet potato, cut into ¼ inch cubes

· 1 bell pepper, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

· 1 boneless chicken breast, about 6 – 8 ounces

Serve with

· 1 Tablespoon lime juice, or the juice of 1/2 lime

· Optional: tortillas, brown rice, or quinoa

Directions:

1. Mix together the marinade and set it aside.

2. Place chopped vegetables and chicken breast into an airtight container or gallon bag. Pour in marinade and thoroughly coat the vegetables and chicken.

3. Marinate for at least 1 hour or up to overnight in the refrigerator.

4. Preheat oven to 400°F.

5. Place chicken and vegetables on a baking sheet. Roast for 30 – 35 minutes.

6. Check the temperature of the chicken breast. Once the chicken breast reaches 165°F, remove it from the pan and set it aside.

7. Return vegetables to the oven to continue cooking for another 5 –10 minutes, or until a fork easily pierces the sweet potatoes.

8. Finish with lime juice. Serve with tortillas, brown rice, or quinoa (optional).

Sydney Johnson Knowles is an Area Family & Consumer Sciences Extension Agent, with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling the Sampson County Center at 910-592-7161.