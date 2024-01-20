The first mention of Philip is when there was a murmuring of the Grecians against the Hebrews concerning the possible neglect of their widows. Seven men who were “of honest report, full of the Holy Ghost and wisdom” were chosen to whom they could give the responsibility of this matter. Philip was one of those seven. We need to understand that this is not the same Philip as was chosen by Jesus as one of the apostles (Matt. 10:2-4). This Philip is later referred to as “Philip the evangelist” (Acts 21:8). It is between the time of his being chosen as one of the seven and the time when Paul stayed in his home in Caesarea that we question his teaching. Nearly all we know of his teaching can be found in Acts the eighth chapter.

After the stoning of Stephen, “there was a great persecution against the church which was at Jerusalem; and they were all scattered abroad throughout the regions of Judea and Samaria” (Acts 8:1). “…They that were scattered abroad went everywhere preaching the word. Then Philip went down to the city of Samaria, and preached Christ unto them” (Acts. 8:4-5). We have really, already answered the question of what Philip taught. In verse four, it is labeled “the word” and in verse five, he “preached Christ”. Samaria is the first of two locations in which we find Philip teaching. The second is later in the same chapter when he joins himself to the chariot in which an Ethiopia treasurer under Candace, queen of Ethiopia traveled. In this situation, when questioned by the Ethiopian what a passage of scripture meant, Luke records, “Then Philip opened his mouth, and began at the same scripture, and preached unto him Jesus” (Acts 8:35). It seems then that in both venue’s he preached the same thing, Jesus. However, looking at this second account, we can see something about preaching Christ that is often overlooked in modern day preaching. The scripture that the Ethiopian questioned was from the book of Isaiah. It is what is found in Isaiah 53:7-8 in our modern Bibles. That chapter is often recognized as a Messianic chapter, one prophesying the coming of the Lord. Thus, Philip preached Jesus beginning with the prophecies of the Old Testament. Jesus Himself instructed to look for Him there. He said, “Search the scriptures; for in them ye think ye have eternal life: and they are they which testify of me” (John 5:39). And when walking with the two men in route to Emmaus after His resurrection, Jesus told them, “O fools, and slow of heart to believe all that the prophets have spoken: Ought not Christ to have suffered these things and to enter into his glory?” Luke then states, “And beginning at Moses and all the prophets, he expounded unto them in all the Scriptures the things concerning himself” (Luke 24:25-27).

But, what did preaching Jesus require of those being taught, as seen in the teaching of Philip? We find more in the Samaria venue on this than with the Ethiopian eunuch. In Samaria, Philip “…preached Christ to them. And the people with one accord gave heed unto those things which Philip spake, hearing and seeing the miracles which he did” (Acts 8:5-6). It is important that they heard what Philip was saying. After all, “…faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God” (Rom. 10:17). Yet, hearing is unprofitable without belief. That which is heard must be believed. Jesus told His apostles to “go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature. He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved; but he that believeth not shall be damned” (Mark 16:15-16). What else did Philip present to those of Samaria? Luke records, “…when they believed Philip preaching the things concerning the kingdom of God, and the name of Jesus Christ, they were baptized, both men and women” (Acts 8:12). Three topics are mentioned in that text. The kingdom of God, which is the Lord’s church (Matt. 16:18-19), the name of Jesus Christ, which refers to His authority (Matt. 28:18; Col. 3:17) and though it does not specify he spoke about it, the fact that after believing the other teachings, they were baptized shows that he taught them to be baptized as well. Interestingly, when Philip preached Christ to the Ethiopian, the Ethiopian questioned, “what doth hinder me to be baptized?” (Acts 8:36). Recall Jesus instructed the preaching of the gospel and followed with “He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved” (Mark 16:16). Space does not allow in one article a full exposition on the teaching of the kingdom of God or the authority of Jesus Christ, but obviously that is part of preaching Christ.

Philip taught people the gospel of Jesus Christ in order that they could be saved. It is the same gospel that must be learned and obeyed if we are to be saved today.

Send any questions or comments to [email protected].