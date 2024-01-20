“Now, when Job’s three friends heard of all this adversity that had come upon him, each one came from his own place – Eliphaz the Temanite, Bildad the Shuhite, and Zophar the Naamathite. For they had made an appointment together to come and mourn with him and to comfort him. So they sat down with him on the ground seven days and seven nights, and no one spoke a word to him, for they saw that his grief was very great.” Job 2:11, 13 NKJV

Job’s three friends sat there for a week, saying nothing to him. Then Job began speaking, lamenting his birth. Eliphaz chimes in with the message Job has sinned and is being chastised by God. Job maintains his innocence and challenges his friends to identify his flaws. All three friends postulate that Job must have sinned for such calamity to be thrown upon him.

At the time, Job most needed his friends’ understanding, love, and encouragement; what happened? With false accusations, they immediately assumed Job must have behaved in a disloyal and faithless manner; thus, the mighty wrath of God caused his pain and suffering. Job must have been vulnerable as his friends continued slandering him, yet he depended on God.

Examine your inner circle. Do your friends lift you, support and encourage you? Or are they like Job’s friends (who meant well but were not enlightened), misguided companions? It may be time to make some changes. Someone said to surround yourself only with people who will lift you higher. That is good advice.

I relocated to Perquimans County for better job opportunities some twenty-three-plus years ago. Shortly after, I met a couple I have loved dearly throughout those years. Most saddened, I am to say that my inner circle is about to change; however, not by my choice. They are moving two thousand miles away, and at our octogenarian states, it is pretty doubtful I will ever see either of them again in this lifetime.

Likewise, some years ago, a colleague with whom I was quite attached relocated to Colorado to be near her son and his family. That was a personal loss to me as we shared a deep connection and trusted each other with all aspects of our lives. We continue to correspond; nonetheless, I miss her physical presence.

“He who walks with the wise grows wise, but a companion of fools suffers harm.” Proverbs 13:20 NIV. The voids with those two examples are and will be hard to fill as it takes a long time to create a trustworthy old friend. We know the saying, “A rotten apple spoils the barrel.” That is often applied to friendships with good reason. Choose your friends carefully because you and your friends will begin to resemble each other.

Jesus called those whom He wished to be his “inner circle.” Keep in mind there were no volunteers – all were chosen. “These are the names of the twelve apostles: first, Simon (who is called Peter and his brother Andrew; James son of Zebedee, and his brother John; Philip and Bartholomew; Thomas and Matthew the tax collector; James son of Alphaeus, and Thaddaeus; Simon the Zealot and

Judas Iscariot, who betrayed him.” Matthew 10:2-4 NIV.

We do not have the power to see into another’s heart and soul as did Jesus. Thus, we must spend time with someone to determine their qualities, good or bad. Your inner circle will be unique, and it’s up to you to decide who you want to include. Choose carefully, assuring they will have a positive influence on your life.

Follow the advice of Solomon given in Proverbs 4:23: “Above all else, guard your heart, for it is the wellspring of life.” The proper friendships will elevate you and build you up, whereas bad ones leave you feeling insecure and emotionally drained. Pray for the patience of Job in choosing your inner circle.

Patricia Watson Throckmorton was born in Sampson County and lived in the Waycross/Taylors Bridge areas for many years. She is a retired registered nurse and a published author of two books.