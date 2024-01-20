How should we pray for America ‘for such a time as this’ when people across the land of the brave and the free have pondered…”Is the best ahead”? With evil living raging, is the best ahead? With hate groups rising up, is the best ahead? With the spirit of lawlessness lingering and leaving people in harm’s way, God being left out, looked over, and loathed, is the best ahead? With complacency and canceled culture seeking to corrupt America the Beautiful, is the best ahead? With wars and rumors of wars brewing worldwide, is the best ahead? With many people reluctant to engage, repent, rise up for God’s Word and way while standing firm for what is right and good in His sight…can the best truly be ahead?

Psalm 20 is a confession that ‘we the people’ should embrace with passion as did David! “May the Lord answer you when you are in distress; may the name of the God of Jacob protect you … May He give you the desire of your heart and make all your plans succeed. Vrs. 2-3 May we shout for JOY over your victory and lift up our banners in the name of our God. May the Lord grant all your requests. Vrs. 5 The Lord gives victory to his anointed. He answers him from his heavenly sanctuary with the victorious power of his right hand. Some trust in chariots and some in horses, but we trust in the name of the LORD our GOD. They are brought to their knees and fall, but we will RISE UP and STAND FIRM.” vrs. 6-8

Tremendous faith and trust in God is needed in these times ‘like unto the days of Noah’ when lawlessness and evil living prevailed. The best can be ahead as we embrace a time in history when Jesus could return in the twinkling of an eye … as He said. Anyone not prepared for eternity where God is … now is the time to repent and make things right with the Lord and anyone (we His children) have anything against! Pay attention and take seriously the signs predicted and fulfilled in the Old and New Testament. Rise Up in love and Stand Firm in faith!

Our world is weighted down with sinful living and falling away from God with stern warnings of end time travail However, if we, His children, will embrace repentance of sins, stay closely connected to Jesus our Savior living within, follow the Holy Spirit’s guidance as we approach the end, and believe in Heaven staying ready without dread…then, we will have nothing to fear knowing the BEST is AHEAD.

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.