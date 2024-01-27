As I wrote last week, God sees the church as One New Man. This one new man is to always be endeavoring to keep unity among the Body of Christ. Although the Church is one and in complete unity, there is a great diversity in the Church, this One New Man. This diversity is through various spiritual gifts given to the Church, by Christ, for its growth and benefit.

We are all saved by grace. Ephesians 4:7 says, “But unto every one of us is given grace according to the measure of the gift of Christ.” Everyone of us has been given some spiritual capacity to serve God and to contribute to the growth and benefit of the Church. Our capacity to do both is done through spiritual gifts. Based on the type and size of our gift or gifts, we are also given the grace to execute our gifts at the right time and in the right place.

Jesus determines both; what gift each Believer is given and the amount of that gift given. Oftentimes your gift or gifts is that thing you do in the Body of Christ that gives you the greatest joy and satisfaction. It is something that seems to be natural to do regardless of how you feel and regardless of the circumstances you may be experiencing from time to time.

Two people may be given the same gift but they may have more or less of the same gift. You can never emulate the gift of another. For example, all preachers have been given the gift to preach, but no two preachers can never preach alike. Trying to copy the way, style and compassion of another preacher will never work. In fact, it may be a strong indication you don’t have that gift at all.

The Bible gives us some of the spiritual gifts Christ gives to Believers. All spiritual gifts from Christ are not listed in the Bible. For example, the person or persons who clean the Church Building every week can do so consistently because it is a gift from Christ.

Whatever your gift is, it will make room for you. In other words, circumstances and situations will arise that will cause opportunities for you to use your gift. Even if it means changing your church membership. It is very sad to be somewhere where your gift can not be used. That’s one of the reasons we have so many frustrated Believers who are faithful Church members.

If you don’t know what your gift is, ask Christ and only Christ, to reveal it to you. I promise He will! Don’t allow anyone else to tell you what your spiritual gift is, because they didn’t give it to you. Even Pastors have been known to tell members the wrong gift. Your Spiritual Gift came only from Christ and He is the only one who knows what you have received. Spiritual Gifts are not meant for you to be rich or to become famous. They are only given to glorify Jesus and His Church.

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.