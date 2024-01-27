If one listens to the preaching and teaching that is common on the television, radio and in pulpits all over this land, a common heard phrase is all one needs to do is “accept the Lord Jesus Christ” and often followed by the words, “as your personal savior”. With a phrase so commonly used, one would think they could find it numerous times in the New Testament scriptures, would they not? We do recognize that it really does not need to be found but once to be true, but we would expect to find it more often that. So, how many times do we find it? The answer to that is “none”. Not a single time do we find that phrase in the New Testament. In fact, we only find the word “accept” one time in the King James translation, and that was in reference to Tertullus saying that they accepted the good that Felix had done for the Jews (Acts 24:3). The word “accepted” is used several times, but none in reference to a person accepting Jesus Christ. There are three that refer to God accepting us (II Cor. 5:9; Acts 10:35; Eph. 6:1), but none saying we are to accept Christ. That having been said, it is true that there may be other translations that use synonyms of “accept”. And, it is also true that the meaning of the term could well be one that is taught through the use of these synonyms.

The apostle Peter wrote, “If any man speak, let him speak as the oracles of God…” (I Pet. 4:11). The apostle Paul said that they used the very words that the Holy Spirit had given them in revealing God’s will to man (I Cor. 2:13). It is indeed best if we use the words the Bible writers used to the best of our abilities if we want others to understand what those Bible writers revealed. So, the question arises, just what is the meaning of the phrase, “just accept the Lord Jesus Christ” as we hear it so often used in this day and age? After weeding through a number of answers given for the question, the answer is pretty much what most will agree to. Two words are often used to define “accept”, “believe” and “acknowledge”. That which is said must be “accepted, believed or acknowledged” is basically that Jesus was sent by God to live a sinless life and then be sacrificed for the sins of man and the specifically for the one who is “accepting Jesus”.

It is certainly true to the Bible that God sent His Son, Jesus Christ (John 3:16) and that he lived sinlessly (Heb. 4:15) and that He died on the cross for the sins of man (Heb. 9:11-15). However, the phrase seems to come far short of providing man with the means of applying that sacrifice to the cleansing of their sins. It is kind of like saying, “just obey God”, but not telling what it is that God has required one to obey. It certainly takes much more than just believing that Christ did it, if one wishes it to be true. Not everyone, even many of those who make their confession that they believe in Jesus Christ and their forgiveness, have actually been forgiven of those sins they boast of having been forgiven of. Faith only is a false doctrine. God requires obedience on the part of man, and as an old preacher I once heard used to say, “it takes help to misunderstand that”.

In his second letter to the Thessalonians, Paul said, “And to you who are troubled rest with us, when the Lord Jesus shall be revealed from heaven with his mighty angels, In flaming fire taking vengeance on them that know not God, and that obey not the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ” (II Thess. 1:7-8). You might notice he did not say he would take vengeance on them that did not accept the Lord Jesus Christ, but to those who “knew not God and obeyed not the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ. Jesus Himself said, that one must believe the gospel (Mark 1:15; 16:16). He also demanded repentance. He said, “I tell you, Nay: but, except ye repent, ye shall all likewise perish” (Matt. 13:3, 5). Repentance follows belief. John records that shortly before the Lord’s arrest, “…among the chief rulers also many believed on him; but because of the Pharisees they did not confess him, lest they should be put out of the synagogue: for they loved the praise of men more than the praise of God” (John 12:42). One must confess Christ before men, and this also comes after belief in Jesus Christ. Jesus said, “Whosoever therefore shall confess me before men, him will I confess also before my Father which is in heaven. But whosoever shall deny me before men, him will I also deny before my Father which is in heaven” (Matt. 10:32-33). And finally, being baptized “into Christ” (Rom. 6:3-4; Gal. 3:26-27), “for the remission of sins” has been placed after belief and before salvation by God Himself (Acts 2:38; 22:16; Mark 16:16).

The only scriptural way one must accept Jesus Christ is to believe the gospel and obey the gospel, not by just believing.

