At the conclusion of the Sermon on the Mount, Luke attributes a question to the Lord; “And why call ye me, Lord, Lord, and do not the things which I say” (Luke 6:46). This points directly to the truth that we wish all would see; saying and doing are not the same thing. In Matthew’s account of that sermon, Jesus says, “Not every one that saith unto me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven: but he that doeth the will of my father which is in heaven” (Matt. 7:21). He follows that up with an illustration of those that are saying, but not doing. He says, “Many will say to me in that day, Lord, Lord, have we not prophesied in thy name? and in thy name have cast out devils? And in thy name done many wonderful works? And then will I profess unto them, I never knew you: depart from me, ye that work iniquity” (Matt. 7:22-23). In both accounts, He ends with the parable of building a house upon sand or rock. The wise man is the one who hears the teachings of Christ and does them as opposed to the one who hears but does not do (Matt. 7:24-27; Luke 6:47-49). James tells us of a form of self-deception saying, “But be ye doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving your own selves” (James 1:22).

So, “Why call ye me, Lord, Lord, and do not the things which I say?” Built into this question is the recognition of just what it means that Jesus is “Lord”. It means that He has authority, that man must submit to and adhere to His commands. The prophets prophesied of His authority, “For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful” (Isa. 9:6). On the day Jesus was born, angels told shepherds in the field, “For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Saviour, which is Christ the Lord” (Luke 2:11). Jesus said, just prior to His ascension into heaven, “All power is given unto me in heaven and in earth” (Matt. 28:18). And, when Peter preached on the first Pentecost following Jesus’ ascension, he said, “Therefore let all the house of Israel know assuredly, that God hath made that same Jesus, whom ye have crucified, both Lord and Christ” (Acts 2:36). Jesus is Lord, reigning presently as Lord of lords and King of kings (I Tim. 6:15: Rev. 17:14).

Many, the world over, have embraced the truth that Jesus is the Son of God and the one to whom we must be in subjection, yet often, much like those He spoke to on the mount, they call Him, Lord, Lord, but do not the things He has commanded. As the old saying goes, “the proof is in the pudding”. When on the road to Damascus the Lord appeared to Saul of Tarsus, Saul said to Him, “…Who art thou, Lord? And the Lord said, I am Jesus whom thou persecutest: it is hard for thee to kick against the pricks. And he trembling and astonished said, Lord, what wilt thou have me to do…” (Acts 9:5-6). Saul, later commonly called the apostle Paul, set a course of doing the things which Jesus commanded. Thus, as he neared the end of his life he could say, “For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing” (II Tim. 4:6-8).

The return of the Lord is repeatedly revealed throughout the New Testament, though when that will occur is not revealed. As the apostles watched the Lord ascend into heaven, two men in white apparel said unto them, “Ye men of Galilee, why stand ye gazing up into heaven? This same Jesus, which is taken up from you into heaven shall so come in like manner as ye have seen him go into heaven” (Acts 1:11). Paul said, “…the Lord Jesus shall be revealed from heaven with his mighty angels, In flaming fire taking vengeance on them that know not God, and that obey not the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ: Who shall be punished with everlasting destruction from the presence of the Lord, and from the glory of his power” (II Thess. 1:7-9). Peter said, “The day of the Lord will come as a thief in the night; in the which the heavens shall pass away with a great noise, and the elements shall melt with fervent heat, the earth also and the works that are therein shall be burned up” (II Pet. 3:10). We will stand before the Lord, being judged by what we have done in this life (II Cor. 5:10) as compared to what the Lord has commanded (Rom. 2:16). We will not be judged by what we thought was right, but what was right: Not, by what others have said is right, but what the Lord said is right: Not by what we like, but what the Lord likes. Not everyone that saith unto me Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven” (Matt. 7:21). Why call me Lord, Lord and do not the things I say” (Lk. 6:46).

Send any questions or comments to [email protected].