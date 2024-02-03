Ephesians Chapter 6 gives us the first 5 sins we should get rid of as a result of accepting Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior. These five things should not be too difficult for us to get rid of since we have the Holy Spirit to help us. This is the first step we need to take as we put on the new man. These 5 sins are to be replaced with the virtues of God.

(1) Put away lying by just telling the truth. By putting away lying we become more like God and less of the devil, who is the father of lies.

(2) Put away long lasting anger by not allowing the sun to go down while you are still angry. Anger in itself is not a sin, but long lasting anger produces sin. Your day is already defeated if you wake up in the morning angry. Anger gives place to the devil to steal, kill and destroy. The prisons are full of people who maintained their anger for a long length of time. And many are dead because they could not get rid of their anger. The majority of the sin in this world can be traced back to anger.

(3) Put away stealing by working to meet your needs and wants. In other words, get a job. The Bible says a man who won’t work shouldn’t eat. But holding a job or doing a word is ultimately designed to put you in a position to help somebody else.

(4) Put away all foul-mouth speaking. Any person who uses curse words and foul language has failed to put on the new man as a Believer. For a Believer to be cursing is an awful contradiction to who he/she is. The speech of a Believer should be uplifting and encouraging to anyone who listens to them.Eliphaz said this to Job, “your words have kept men on their feet.” Such Is the way every Believer should speak.

(5) There are two things we all have as Believers. We all have or have had parents. And we all have the Holy Spirit. When we were young, we all did things that were contrary to what our parents wanted us to do. When we did that, our parents were hurt and disappointed. The Holy Spirit serves as our spiritual parent. When we don’t do what the Holy Spirit wants us to do and when we are just plain hard-headed we hurt and disappoint the Holy Spirit. The Bible tells us, as one of the first five things to do as a born-again Believer is not to grieve the Holy Spirit. To do so is a sin which is a double whammy. You are guilty of the initial sin that caused the Holy Spirit to be grieved in the first place plus being guilty of grieving the Holy Spirit.

Putting away these five sins is the first step of the sanctification process of putting on the new man and becoming more like Jesus Christ.

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.