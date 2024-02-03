“Dear friends, do not believe every spirit but test the spirits to see whether they are from God because many false prophets have gone out into the world.” 1 John 4:1 NIV. John, the Apostle, walked with, talked to, and touched Jesus. He had a keen insight into right and wrong, light and darkness, God and Satan. So, who better than this John to advise us?

“This is how you can recognize the Spirit of God: Every spirit that acknowledges that Jesus Christ has come in the flesh is from God, but every spirit that does not acknowledge Jesus is not from God. This is the spirit of the antichrist, which you have heard is coming and even now is already in the world.” 1 John 4:2-3 NIV.

Some people believe everything they read or hear. Sadly, everything said or printed is not valid. We must have faith as Christians, but that does not mean we should be gullible. We must verify every message we hear, even if the person who brings it says it is from God.

False teachers abound today because they tell us what we want to hear. Their messages are always sugar-coated and syrupy-sweet. Their spin on the Bible skirts around the authentic statements contained there. Look at 1 Corinthians 14:40, “But everything should be done in a fitting and orderly way.” That verse has been used to justify various practices, from dress codes to the order of worship.

Another way the Bible is misinterpreted is that people fail to understand the historical and cultural context in which it was written. Today, some “spiritual leaders” believe women have no voice in the church and should hold no official office. They base this on Paul’s first letter to the Corinthians. “For God is not a God of disorder but of peace. As in all the congregations of the saints, women should remain silent in the churches. They are not allowed to speak but must be in submission, as the Law says. If they want to inquire about something, they should ask their own husbands at home, for it is disgraceful for a woman to speak in the church.” 1 Corinthians 14:33-35 NIV.

In the culture of that day, women were not allowed to confront men in public. Some women who had become Christians thought their Christian freedom gave them the right to question the men in public worship. That was causing division and chaos in the church. Also, women of that day did not receive formal religious education as did the men. Paul’s words were not to “put women in their place” but to promote peace and unity.

Read 1 Corinthians chapters twelve through fourteen. Paul made it clear that women are given spiritual gifts and are encouraged to exercise them in the body of Christ. And in chapter eleven, we read that women prayed and prophesied in public worship. In chapter 16:1-15 Paul publicly acknowledges many women who were leaders in their community and the church.

Phoebe was known as a servant (deaconess); apparently, she was wealthy and helped support Paul’s ministry. She may have delivered Paul’s letter from Corinth to Rome. There is much evidence that women had essential roles in the early church. Take note that some men of the church confirm they will leave their church if a female is appointed as pastor because they believe that goes against the teaching of the Bible.

I can’t put enough spin on the Scriptures mentioned above to conclude that women do not have a voice in the church. Paul urges us to be on the lookout for false teachers. Those smooth talkers should not fool us. Their roles are hands-on service to others.

As the early church grew in size, so did its problems. As pointed out in Acts 6:1-7, one great need was to organize food distribution to widows experiencing poverty. “Brothers, choose seven men from among you who are known to be full of the Spirit and wisdom. We will turn this responsibility over to them and will give our attention to prayer and the ministry of the word.” Verses 3-4 NIV. These were the first deacons.

Paul gave specific instructions regarding the qualifications for church leaders so that the church might honor God and operate smoothly. The Overseer (Elder) must lead by example in faith and conduct, teaching truth publicly or in more informal settings. It is a long-term commitment more about “who you are” than “what you do.”

Some church leaders go outside the box, confusing the roles of overseers (elders) and deacons. Elders have taken on the responsibilities and duties of deacons. Deacons are “allowed” to occasionally take up offerings and assist with communion. Read 1 Timothy 3:2-13 for the definition of Overseers and Deacons.

“I urge you, brothers, to watch out for those who cause divisions and put obstacles in your way that are contrary to the teaching you have learned. Keep away from them. For such people are not serving our Lord Christ but their own appetites. By smooth talk and flattery, they deceive the minds of naïve people.” Romans 16:17-18 NIV.

We must always test what we hear against the Bible and seek guidance from the Holy Spirit.

Patricia Watson Throckmorton was born in Sampson County and lived in the Waycross/Taylors Bridge areas for many years. She is a retired registered nurse and a published author of two books.