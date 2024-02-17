Do you believe the Bible is God’s Holy Word? Are you mediocre about your beliefs, or do you believe strongly? Do you accept the Bible entirely, or do you pick and choose from the Scriptures as though it is a smorgasbord?

Do you believe the Word of the Lord came to Jeremiah when the people of Jerusalem went into exile? “The word of the Lord came to me, saying, ‘Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart; I appointed you as a prophet to the nations.’” Jeremiah 1:4-5 NIV.

Jeremiah was “appointed” by God just as was Moses, Solomon, David, John the Baptist, and Paul. The Lord chose each of these great men of the Bible for specific purposes. What about you and me? We may not have been selected to be a prophet or apostles, but God knew us, as He knew Jeremiah, long before we were conceived or born. He thought about us and planned for us.

Are we uniquely positioned to make a difference or take action to improve our surroundings? We all have a purpose and should be ready to act when the opportunity arises. Our acts do not have to be earth-shattering or front-page-worthy. It can be as simple as refraining from gossip.

The Book of Esther is filled with divine interventions. Esther, cousin of Mordecai, won favor with King Xerxes and became queen. Mordecai overhears a death plot by Haman to kill all Jews throughout the whole kingdom of Xerxes. He became so perplexed he “tore his clothes, put on sackcloth and ashes, and went out into the city, wailing loudly and bitterly.” Esther 4:1 NIV.

Mordecai persuaded Esther to intervene in the plot to kill all Jews. “For if you remain silent at this time, relief and deliverance for the Jews will arise from another place, but you and your father’s family will perish. And who knows but that you have come to a royal position for such a time as this?” Even though she was queen, being a Jew herself left her with no security.

Esther risked her life to go before the king without an invitation. “Go, gather together all the Jews who are in Susa, and fast for me. Do not eat or drink for three days, night or day. I and my maids will fast as you do. When this is done, I will go to the king, even though it is against the law. And if I perish, I perish.” Esther 4:16 NIV. Serving God sometimes demands that we threaten our own security. Just like Esther, God has a purpose for all situations He places us in.

Everywhere we look today, we see injustice. I cannot even fathom the atrocities occurring as the Israel-Hamas war rages and the Palestinian death toll rises in Gaza. There is nothing I can physically do to intervene in that situation; however, I can and do pray for the protection of the innocent.

“Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly; defend the rights of the poor and needy.” Proverbs 31:8-9 NIV. How do you speak up for “the least of these?” Begin by earnestly praying and ask whether you have become apathetic or too comfortable in your ways not to want the bother. Pray for God to show you how and when to speak. Ask Him to use you and the gifts He has given us as His vessels of love, justice, mercy, and grace.

It is no accident that we and our children, extended families, and neighbors are living in such a time as this. Remember the words from the Book of Jeremiah: “Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you; before you were born, I set you apart.” We are in this time and place because God planned it this way.

Rather than agonize over our children living in these times, we should teach them to fear God and how to make a case for and defend the truth of the Christian faith. They should be prepared to control their bodies, show respect and obedience, and be compassionate. They will be given the tools to stand against any adversity.

“He has showed you, O man, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.” Micah 6:8 NIV. We try to please God in various ways, but He has clarified His wishes. He wants us to be fair and merciful and to walk humbly with Him. I should ask myself if I am honest in my dealings with people. Do I show mercy to those who have done me wrong? Do I function with humility?

“So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand. Isaiah 41:10 NIV. Keep the faith and stay in prayer.

Patricia Watson Throckmorton was born in Sampson County and lived in the Waycross/Taylors Bridge areas for many years. She is a retired registered nurse and a published author of two books.