We have heard often the view that we are all the children of God, but is that true? There is certainly a sense in which we are, in that God created the human race and also that man is made in the image of God (Gen. 1:27). We are all of that human family, thus children in a sense. However, the apostle John wrote, “He came unto his own, and his own received him not. But as many as received him, to them gave he power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on his name” (John 1:11-12). Obviously, they could not become sons of God if they were already sons of God.

In the Old Testament, the term children of God was used in reference to the nation of Israel. When God called Abraham out of the Chaldees, He said to him, “And I will make of thee a great nation, and I will bless thee, and make thy name great; and thou shalt be a blessing” (Gen. 12:2). Jacob, the grandson of Abraham, whose name was changed to Israel, bore twelve sons which made up the twelve tribes of Israel. Shortly after the exodos from Egypt, Israel came to the desert of Sinai and God told Moses, “Ye have seen what I did unto the Egyptians and how I bare you on eagles’ wings and brought you unto myself. Now therefore, if ye will obey my voice indeed, and keep my covenant, then ye shall be a peculiar treasure unto me above all people; for all the earth is mine: And ye shall be unto me a kingdom of priests, and a holy nation. These are the words which thou shalt speak unto the children of Israel” (Exo. 19:4-6). Later, Moses told Israel, “For thou art an holy people unto the Lord thy God: the Lord thy God hath chosen thee to be a special people unto himself, above all people that are upon the face of the earth”, and again, “For thou art a holy people unto the Lord thy God, and the Lord hath chosen thee to be a peculiar people unto himself, above all the nations that are upon the earth” (Deut. 7:6; 14:2). Many are the times in the Old Testament where Israel is pictured as the children of God.

It is when we reach the New Testament that we find the Lord saying that those Jews that believed in Him would be given the power to become the children of God (John 1:12). Peter said, “Forasmuch as ye know that ye were not redeemed with corruptible things, as silver and gold, from your vain conversation received by tradition from your fathers; But with the precious blood of Christ, as of a lamb without blemish and without spot” (I Pet. 1:18-19). Christians are those who have been redeemed by the blood of Christ. As such, we are the spiritual equivalent in the eyes of God, of the nation of Israel. Paul told Titus, in reference to Jesus, “Who gave himself for us, that he might redeem us from all iniquity, and purify unto himself a peculiar people, zealous of good works” (Tit. 2:4). Peter said to those redeemed by the blood of Christ, “But ye are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, an holy nation, a peculiar people; that ye should show forth the praises of him who hath called you out of darkness into his marvelous light” (I Pet. 2:9). Thus, it is that Christians are the children of God in this last dispensation of time. John wrote, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life” (John 3:16), and “In this was manifested the love of God toward us, because that God sent his only begotten Son into the world, that we might live through him” (I John 4:9). There was only one “begotten Son”, but we have been given the opportunity to be adopted children. Paul wrote, “For as many as are led by the Spirit of God, they are the sons of God. For ye have not received the spirit of bondage again to fear; but ye have received the Spirit of adoption, whereby we cry, Abba, Father. The Spirit itself beareth witness with our spirit, that we are the children of God: And if children, then heirs; heirs of God, and joint-heirs with Christ; if so be that we suffer with him, that we may be also glorified together” (Rom. 8:14-17). The question might arise, at what point do we actually become God’s children? Many say, “at the point of belief”, but John said that believers are given the power “to become the sons of God” (John 1:12). Paul told the Galatians, “For ye are all the children of God by faith in Christ Jesus. For as many of you as have been baptized into Christ have put on Christ” (Gal. 3:26-27). Earlier in the book of Romans, Paul had said, “Know ye not, that so many of us as were baptized into Jesus Christ were baptized into his death? Therefore we are buried with him by baptism into death: that like as Christ was raised up from the dead by the glory of the Father, even so we also should walk in newness of life” (Rom. 6:3-4). Baptism into Christ (Gal. 3:27) for the remission of sins (Acts 2:38) is the point of transition.

