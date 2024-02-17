What promises give strength to keep you going forth in faith. Sharing the rest of last week’s story with the remaining bits of knowledge I wrote in my journal in the year of the Lord 2009 blessed as I write them in faith they will bless you as you read them with an open mind and tender heart.

“Promise of baptism of the Holy Spirit is something we see and hear; for every person who believes gives us power.”

“Empowered to live an overcoming life … seeing and hearing” Acts 8

Ananius laid hands on Paul – filled with the Holy Spirit. Paul laid hands on them — they spoke in tongues. 1 Cor. 13

Persecution comes before Promotion.

No persecution,,,no moving into the place God has for us. We expect God to do , so we get comfortable. Are you willing for God to shake up your Jerusalem?

“Stop, Be Quiet, Connect with God”!

“Our seed is important.” What we walk away from… we master. What you won’t walk away from masters you.”

“God will ask for something you want to keep…Keep sowing seeds!

“Peace protects your sanity and provides perspective”!

“God wants us to go on a journey with Him…to have faith in action.

As they journeyed, someone said, “Lord, I will follow You wherever You go.”

“Place of Grace…Know how to deal with the place you are in.”

“God blesses those who are humble” Matthew 5:5

“Strength under control is humility”

“He has told you what is good and what the Lord requires of you to do…justice, love, kindness, and walk humbly with God.” Micah 6:8

“Better to be humble in spirit with the lowly than to divide spoil with the proud.” Proverbs

“Don’t think you’re better than you are. Measure yourself by faith. God longs for you” Romans 12:3

Reading these bits of knowledge can make a big difference in the lives we live here on earth and where we will spend eternity. God does long for us to love Him first and share a close relationship with Him. Now is the time to get in gear and give God our best throughout each year … actually each day that’s a gift we are blessed to open and enjoy. Yet, one day that gift could end and our eternity (hopefully) where He is … will begin! If you don’t know that you know that you know you are right with Him … ask Jesus into your heart and get a jumpstart to secure a spot in Heaven where God is!

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.