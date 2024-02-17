During the times of Jesus, the Jews were defiant in trying to obey the strict letter of the Law of Moses. They firmly believed obeying the Law was the only way to get to heaven. When Jesus began his ministry on earth, He explained the spirit of the Law.

Jesus told the Jews, as recorded in Matthew 11:28-30, “Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me, for I am meek and lowly in heart, and ye shall find rest unto your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.” Jesus was speaking to a race of people who were desperately trying to find God and do good. The Jews were trying to do all the deeds of the law, which in turn, made them weary, tired, and exhausted.

Jesus had come to give them a new life based on the grace, mercy, compassion and longsuffering of God. He was telling these hard-pressed religious Jews to come to Him for eternal salvation and a life that would not be so burdensome. He would later tell them the religious leaders sit in Moses’ seat, but they bind heavy burdens and grievous to be borne, and lay them on men’s shoulders; but they themselves will not move them with one of their fingers, see Matthew 23:1-4. This sounds much like some church leaders today.

In Matthew 11:28-30 Jesus also told them His joke was easy and His burden was light. The life Jesus wants you to live is not a heavy burden and the life He wants to live is like a yoke that will fit you well. In fact, His yoke will meet all your needs and work perfectly with your Spirit-given abilities. His main requirement is to learn of Him by having a relationship with Him.

In Matthew chapter 12, Jesus proves His point. Jesus and his disciples while walking one day became very hungry. They stumbled upon a corn field and plucked some ears of corn to eat. The religious leaders saw this and began to immediately condemn Jesus and His disciples for breaking one of the ten commandments.

The religious leaders accused them of breaking the commandment which says, “Remember the Sabbath Day and keep it holy.” The way to keep the Sabbath Day holy was to rest and do no work on that day. The Sabbath Day was on Saturday. The command was patterned after the seventh day of rest for God following His six days of work in creation. In addition to the commandment itself, the religious leaders had added 39 do’s and don’ts for the Sabbath day which included not plucking corn.

Jesus gave some examples, in their history, where David and even Priest had done some things in the past on the Sabbath Day. This was the first of many attempts by Jesus to explain the Spirit of the Law and not just the letter of the Law.

The religious leader’s whole motive was to try to find a way or ways to kill Jesus. He was a threat to their power as religious leaders and they did not want to lose control over the masses of people looking at Jesus.

In His examples, Jesus revealed some key truths about Christianity. (1) The claims of human needs has precedence over any ritual customs, (David); (2) Worship offered to God takes precedence over all Sabbath rules and regulations, (Matthew 12:5); (3) the greatest ritual service is the service of meeting human needs.

The law concerning the Sabbath Day was to set Israel apart from its neighbors. In fact the entire Law was to show the Jews what sin was and to set them apart till the coming of the Messiah. the Messiah has come, that is why Jesus says He is the Lord of the Sabbath and that the Sabbath was made for man, and not man made for the Sabbath. Sabbath means rest.

God still wants His people to have a day of rest, but He does not want that day to be a burden to people’s needs and meeting the needs of others.

Jesus does not want the Church to be a burden to His followers. There are some in Churches who are exhausted and heavy laden. Jesus says come to me, learn of me and I will give you rest. Many church rules and regulations are nothing but heavy burdens designed to keep people under control. Come unto Jesus, not only will He give you rest, but also a peace that passes all understanding. Where the spirit of the Lord is there is liberty.

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.