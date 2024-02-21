Small farms play a vital role in supporting the competitiveness and sustainability of the United States rural and farm economies.

These numerous and diverse small-scale operations provide a nursery for the development of new enterprises and marketing systems and a replenishment of the farming population. The United States Department of Agriculture classifies small farms as farms with gross sales of $300,000 or less, or net income of $50,000 or less. The National Agricultural Statistics Service’s Census of Agriculture shows they make up over 80 percent of all farms nationwide. Many of these farms consist of small-scale agriculture including fruit and vegetable production, small-scale livestock production including goats, pastured pork and pastured poultry, forestry production, and aquaculture.

Even though they make up an overwhelming majority of all farmers, small farmers still face many challenges. These production challenges include high input and energy costs, fewer off-farm employment opportunities, and increased financial and marketing risks. One of their major challenges is not knowing what state and federal programs are available or not understanding some of the eligibility requirements. Another challenge is receiving information on available financial grants and resources to keep their land valuable, sustainable, and profitable.

Remember small farmers are important to North Carolina’s agricultural industry. Please support our small farmers to make sure that they not only survive, but thrive in today’s economy.