From Feb. 19-23 (already in progress) at 7 p.m. (nightly), Western Union Missionary Cooperative Institute will have services at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, on Clement Road

On Sunday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at the NC Prayer Tower Del Ministries, The Rev. Janet Peterson, will bring forth the message. Prayer, Singing, Testimony, and the word of God. (Founder and Pastor Thira Peterson) 79 Lessie Land Garland Hwy., Clinton, N.C. All are welcome. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Christ Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. Pastor the Rev. Marvin T. Clowney Sr. will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Little Field Missionary Baptist Church, Newton Grove, N.C. Pastor, Dr. Claudie Morrisey will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the praise team. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. Pastor, the Rev. Thaddeus Godwin Sr. will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Church of God will have regular morning service. The Pastor, Betty J. Melton will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Come out and let’s Praise and Worship the word of God. Location: 400 E. Pinewood St., Roseboro, N.C. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Feb. 25, at 10:30 a.m., regular morning service will be held at New Life Outreach Ministries International, Clinton, N.C. Pastor, Apostle Regina Lucious will bring forth the message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Feb. 25, at 11 a.m., First Baptist Church of 900 College St., Clinton, N.C. will celebrate its 156th Anniversary service with Dr. Ricky Banks, president of the General Baptist State Convention and pastor of St. Stevens Missionary Baptist Church of Elizabeth City, N.C. In honor of Black History Month, we are asking that you wear your African Attire. Dinner will be served after the morning service Please join us for this day. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Feb. 25, at 11 a.m., New Life Church, Salemburg, N.C. will have regular morning service. The Pastor, Elder Loyd Thompson will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Feb. 25, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. will have regular morning service. The pastor, Rev. Jeffery White will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Feb. 25, at 11 a.m., The People’s Church, Clinton, N.C. will have regular morning service, and Pastor, the Rev. Victor Wilson will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Feb. 25, at 11 a.m., Gateway Deliverance Ministries at 1766 Rowan Road, Clinton, N.C. will have regular morning service, and pastor, Bishop Eddie Parker will bring forth the message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Feb. 25, at 11 a.m., Robinson Chapel Church, Roseboro, N.C. will have regular morning service, and the Pastor, the Rev. Dr. Ronald Highsmith will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Feb. 25, at 11 a.m., Holy Tabernacle UHC will have regular morning service. Pastor, Bishop Christopher Brown ll will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Feb. 25, at 11 a.m., New Church of Christ Church on Faison Hwy, Clinton, N.C. will have regular morning service. Pastor, Apostle Blonny Aycock will bring forth the message. Music by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Feb. 25, at 2 p.m., Temple of God Deliverance Ministry, 307 NW Railroad St., Roseboro, N.C. is having its Pastor Aide Service. The guest messenger will be Apostle Wendy Becton of Way of the Cross Ministries, Turkey, N.C.

On Sunday, Feb. 25, at 3 p.m., service will be held at Gospel Tabernacle of Grace (Haitian/American Church) Pastor Rosemond Delva will render service. The church choir will render the music. (Several guest speakers will attend the service) Location: 75 Hanson Rd. (Friendly Community Center Clinton) F.M.I call Pastor Delva at 919-904-2242. All are welcome to join us. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Feb. 25, at 6 p.m., Sampson County Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance will have a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Service, held at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Ministries, Clinton, N.C. Everyone is invited to attend. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Feb. 25, at 11 a.m., Union Chapel AME Zion Church will mark its Annual Black History celebration. The speaker for the event will be a renowned conference evangelist, the Rev. Pia Jessup Tolliver. The host pastor, the Rev. Johnnie B. Murphy, and the congregation welcome you to attend. Dinner will be served in the cafeteria following the service. Union Chapel is located at 8465 Garland Hwy., Clinton, N.C.

On Sunday, Feb. 25, at 11 a.m. Holly Grove Church of Christ Church will celebrate Black History. On the program will be Bro. James Fryer as Kobe Bryant; Sister Cathy Wms. as Oprah Winfrey; Trustee Doretha Brown as Mahalia Jackson. The Poem” I Am Enough” written and presented by Sister Na Tasha Faircloth. Trustee Dannie King as Bob Marley; Sister Angel Faircloth as Simone Biles; Elder Michelle Hinton as Dr. Martin Luther King; Sister Julie Faison (surprised guest); morning message (Bread of Life) Elder E. Michelle Hinton. Communion will follow the morning service. February Birthday of Love, Mother Teresa J. Parker Feb. 3, Sister Alice Butler Feb. 4, and Sister Pamela J. Best on Feb. 24. Refreshments will be served.

On Saturday, March 2, at 10 a.m., Bishop William J. Barber ll and the Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis would like for all the churches and everyone to meet at the State Capitol 1E Morgan St. Raleigh, N.C. The march will begin at 11 a.m. to the N.C. General Assembly 16 W. Jones St.

On Sunday, March 3, at 11 a.m., The People’s Church and Pastor Victor Wilson will host a Women’s Day worship service. Sister Mary Pickett will be the speaker. 702 Sampson St., Clinton, N.C. All are invited.

On Sunday, March 3, at 3 p.m., Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey, N.C. will have their Usher’s Anniversary. The guest messenger will be the Rev. Clowney, ushers, and congregation of Christ Missionary Baptist Church.

On Friday, March 8, at 7:30 p.m., Moses Chapel Church of Christ Disciples of Christ, Faison, N.C. will host a Pre-Pastoral Appreciation Celebration for Pastor Edward McDoe. The guest messenger will be Pastor Calvin Deans, accompanied by the choir and congregation of Howells Chapel Church of Christ Disciples of Christ, Selma, N.C.

On Sunday, March 10, at 11 a.m., Moses Chapel Church of Christ Disciples of Christ will honor Pastor Edward McDoe’s 2nd Pastoral Appreciation Service. The guest messenger will be Elder Ray Anthony, accompanied by the choir and Congregation of Star of Bethlehem Church of Christ Disciples of Christ, Wallace, N.C. Everyone is invited to help us celebrate. Dinner will be served following the morning service.

On Sunday, March 10, at 3 p.m., Big Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. will have their Usher’s Anniversary. The guest messenger will be the Rev. David Maribel Jr. ushers, and the congregation of St. Paul church of Christ.

On Saturday, March 16, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., The People’s Church will host a Women’s Conference. “He Calls Me Beautiful One” Speakers will be Elder Iris Peterson-Bryant and Nurse Nykkessia Jones. Registration is a $10 donation. Contact the church at 910-490-1371 or a church member for more information.

On Sunday, March 24, at 2 p.m., “Big Easter Celebration” will be held at Hobbton High School Auditorium. Several musical guests: The Anointed Robertson Sisters of Clinton, N.C. Dasmime Joyner and SpirItual Voices of Warsaw, N.C.; McLean Sisters of Dunn, N.C. Renewed of Clinton, N.C. Pat Crawford and One Spirit of Lumberton, N.C. Gospel Prophets of Dunn, N.C. LaManuel Boykin and Co. Rigelwood, N.C. Harrison Family of Leland, N.C. Micheal Boykin and Mighty Voices of Clinton, N.C. McDuffie Family of Bennetsville, S.C. Alabama Cutz of Eufaula AL. Maurice Yancey and 1Accord of Portsmouth, VA. Advance tickets-$20 at the door $25 Kids 10 and under free. Vendor space available. (Food will be sold) FMI contact Ryan Ellott at 919-985-3714.

On Saturday, March 30, at 7 p.m., the Western Union Missionary Baptist Association Tri-Union will be held at Bearskin Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. On Saturday, April 13, at 9 a.m. Divine Presence Worship Center Church, Clinton, N.C. will have a Women’s Forum. The guest messenger will be Minister Evangelist Vicki Teachey from New Jackson Tabernacle FBH Church, Mt. Olive, N.C. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, April 14, at 3 p.m., Divine Presence Worship Center Church, will celebrate Pastor Tanisha Boykin’s 2nd Church and Pastoral Anniversary. Presider: Prophetess Sitiva Warren, Psalmist: Minister Leroy Butler from Jacksonville, N.C. Guest Minister: Apostle Joel Cooper from Safe and Secure Apostolic Holy Temple, Fayetteville, N.C. Guest musical group: Harrison Family from Leland, N.C.

If you have any church news, please contact me at 910-723-2658 or email me at brownschurchnews@gmail.com.