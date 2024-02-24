Last Saturday we had a Men’s Fellowship Breakfast at our church. There were 19 men in attendance. Before, during and after breakfast, many subjects and issues were discussed.

The main issue that came out of our many discussions was the lack of young people in the church. Many said in their respective churches, they see a lot of elderly people and a lot of young toddlers. They very seldom see teenagers and young adults. We all agreed there is a large gap of young people who have left the Church and perhaps have left God. They all were afraid that the young toddlers would stop coming when they became young adults

Many reasons were given as to why this is happening. Some said children are not being raised the way they were raised. Some said parents were not making their children go to church, the way they were made to go to church. Some said parents were asking their children what they wanted and what they wanted to do instead of telling their children what to want and what to do. Some blamed social media, video games and the cell phone for children’s non interest in God and the church.

As it is in all things, perhaps the solution to this problem is in the Word of God. In the Old Testament, we are all familiar with how God brought the nation of Israel out of their bondage in Egypt, under the leadership of Moses. We know how God put many plagues on Egypt and Pharaoh in an attempt to let His people go. We know how God parted the Red Sea so His people could cross over. We know how God closed up the Red Sea after the Jewish people crossed and subsequently destroyed Pharaoh’s army. We know how God fed His people in the wilderness by giving them manna in the morning and quail at night. We also know when Moses died, God selected Joshua as the leader of His people. But do we know the awesome lesson God taught Joshua to teach His people. And that lesson may be the solution to the lack of young people in the Church.

God told Joshua to let the Priests carry the Ark of the Covenant over the Jordan first and the people of Israel would follow them. Then God told Joshua to take one man out of every tribe. Each man was to take a stone out of the Jordan River and place them in the place where they will be lodging after crossing the Jordan River. We find these words in Joshua 4:21-24, “And He spake unto the children of Israel, saying, ‘When your children shall ask their fathers in time to come, what mean these stones. Then ye shall let your children know, saying … the hand of the Lord is mighty.’ This is the solution. The solution is to tell the children that God is mighty. Tell the children how awesome God is … And for this day and time, tell the children and young people how awesome Jesus is. But what is much more important, tell them how awesome and good Jesus has been in your own personal life.

Our children and young people will never know Moses or Joshua personally, but they know you! God and Jesus has done mighty acts in our lives. Tell the children about the time or times when you were sick and He healed your body. Tell the children about the time or times in your life when He made a way out of no way for you. Tell the children about how He provided for you when you could not provide for yourself. Tell the children about the time or times when His grace and mercy told death to turn around and leave you. You can at least tell the children how he woke you up this morning and watched over you every day of your life.

Tell the children about how good God and Jesus have been to you and perhaps they will be inspired to come to church and worship Him.

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.