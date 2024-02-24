What do you believe is God’s will for your life? Are you living in sweet peace or strife? Are you living humbly or haughtily each new day He gives? Are you happy and healthy or depressed and distressed? Are you satisfied with average or striving to do your best? Do you have blessed assurance that Heaven will one day be your home or are you procrastinating making a commitment to Christ with uncertainty of eternity as you roam?

These questions can cause concern for people across God’s creation who seek His will in a world riddled with sinful living, lack of respect, loss of morals and harmonious living, waning love and loyalty to people and the Lord, with warnings blaring for people to prepare and put all things in proper order … for Jesus is coming soon … morning, night, or noon! Many will meet their doom, but those who know Jesus as Lord and Savior and live connected to Thee will head to Heaven — where God will be — for eternity.

With storms raging across God’s creation, where can peace be found, ‘for such a time as this’? If we stand guard over the doorway to our hearts and minds, God will take notice and we will not be left behind. The Bible says that “God will keep us in perfect peace”! So, there is peace to be found in the storms Satan sends to knock us down. People may have treated us wrong, we surely suffered through the years from setbacks, disappointments could have rained on the plans we thought would pan out in our lives, and grief might have set in like a monsoon season that threatened to steal our joy and faith to go forward in life. What have you experienced that has hampered your happiness with a dead end waiting to stop your work and witness for Thee?

The good news is: We never come to a dead end with God!

Our good, good Father never forgets, fails, or leaves us stranded in heartbreak and horrible places, unless we make the choice to stay stuck and sink in sadness and sorrow. What will we do as storms intensify across planet earth seeking to destroy the good life God gives? We stand in prayer with faith planted deeply in God’s grace and mercy that can calm the storms and bring peace beyond understanding. He always has a new beginning available. Now is the time to start dwelling on the solution while seeking the plans God has for the rest of our lives. It is important for we, His children, to stay in an attitude of faith, filled with hope!

We face ongoing battles every day of our lives. Yet, when we guard our minds and hearts, control our thoughts, and stay closely connected to thee … we can live in peace with blessed assurance that the best is yet to be!

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.