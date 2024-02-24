The apostle John wrote, “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. The same was in the beginning with God. All things were made by him; and without him was not any thing made that was made.” (John 1:1-3). A few verses later he said, “He was in the world, and the world was made by him, and the world knew him not. He came unto his own, and his own received him not. But as many as received him, to them gave he power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on him name” (John 1:10-12). If we have not figured out at this point that John was talking about Jesus Christ, he then tells us, “And the Word was made flesh, and dwelt among us, (and we beheld his glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father,) full of grace and truth” (John 1:14). Jesus came into this world because the Father sent Him into this world. A well-known passage reads, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved” (John 3:16-17). Early in the Lord’s earthly ministry, He quoted from the prophet Isaiah, “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he hath anointed me to preach the gospel to the poor; he hath sent me to heal the brokenhearted, to preach deliverance to the captives, and recovering of sight to the blind, to set at liberty them that are bruised, To preach the acceptable year of the Lord” (Luke 4:18-19) and then applied it to Himself saying, “This day is this scripture fulfilled in your ears” (Luke 4:21). Jesus came to this physical life because it was the will of the Father. He told the Jews, “…I seek not mine own will, but the will of the Father which hath sent me” (John 5:30). In just the next chapter of John, He stated, “For I came down from heaven, not to do mine own will, but the will of him that sent me” (John 6:38). As he approached the crucifixion, He prayed, “Father, if thou be willing, remove this cup from me: nevertheless not my will, but thine, be done” (Luke 22:42). The Hebrew writer spoke of this determination to do the will of the Father, saying, Who in the days of his flesh, when he had offered up prayers and supplications with strong crying and tears unto him that was able to save him from death, and was heard in that he feared; Though he were a Son, yet learned he obedience by the things which he suffered: And being made perfect, he became the author of eternal salvation unto all them that obey him” (Heb. 5:7-9).

All of what we have just seen, the apostle Paul summed up in just a few words of exhortation to the Christians of Philippi saying, “Let this mind be in you, which was also in Christ Jesus: Who, being in the form of God, thought it not robbery to be equal with God: But made himself of no reputation, and took upon him the form of a servant, and was made in the likeness of men: And being found in fashion as a man, he humbled himself, and became obedient unto death, even the death of the cross” (Phil. 2:5-8). For us, we need to focus on those words, “let this mind be in you”. It is absolutely imperative that we have the determination to always put the Lords will first.

There are only two sources of authority for anything we do in the realm of Christianity. The Lord pointed out to the chief priests and elders what those two sources are when He asked them, “The baptism of John, whence was it? From heaven, or of men?” (Matt. 21:25). That which comes from heaven is that Holy Spirit inspired gospel of Christ. Paul said of it, “For therein is the righteousness of God revealed from faith to faith: as it is written, The just shall live by faith” (Rom. 1:17). Paul pointed out that “All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness” (II Tim. 3:16). He told the Romans “In the day when God shall judge the secrets of men by Jesus Christ according to my gospel” (Rom. 2:16). Jesus told the Jews which believed on him, “If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed; And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free” (John 8:31-32). Jesus said near the end of His earthly ministry, “He that rejecteth me, and receiveth not my words, hath one that judgeth him: the word that I have spoken, the same shall judge him in the last day” (John 12:48). Anything and everything not found in the pages of the New Testament is therefore from man, not from heaven and thus not the will of the Father in heaven. Jesus said, “Every plant, which my heavenly Father hath not planted, shall be rooted up” (Matt. 15:13).

