On Saturday, March 2, at 10 a.m.. Bishop William J. Barber ll and the Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis would like for all the churches and everyone to meet at the State Capitol 1E Morgan St. Raleigh, N.C. The march will begin at 11 a.m. to the N.C. General Assembly, 16 W. Jones St. FMI, call Diana Powell at 919-594-9076.

On Sunday, March 3, at 9:30 a.m., Divine Presence Worship Center will have regular morning service. Pastor, the Rev. Tanisha Boykin will bring forth the message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is welcome to join us.

On Sunday, March 3, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at the NC Prayer Tower Del Ministries, The Rev. Janet Peterson, will bring forth the message. Prayer, Singing, Testimony, and the word of God. (Founder and Pastor Thira Peterson) 79 Lessie Land Garland Hwy. Clinton, N.C. All are welcome. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, March 3, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Christ Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. Pastor the Rev. Marvin T. Clowney Sr. will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, March 3, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Little Field Missionary Baptist Church, Newton Grove, N.C. Pastor, the Rev. Dr. Claudie Morrisey will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the praise team. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, March 3, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. Pastor, the Rev.Thaddeus Godwin Sr. will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, March 3, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Church of God will have regular morning service. The Pastor, Betty J. Melton will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Come out and let’s Praise and Worship the word of God. Location: 400 E. Pinewood St., Roseboro, N.C. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, March 3, at 10:30 a.m., regular morning service will be held at New Life Outreach Ministries International, Clinton, N.C. Pastor, Apostle Regina Lucious will bring forth the message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, March 3, at 11 a.m., New Life Church, Salemburg, N.C. will have regular morning service. The Pastor, Elder Loyd Thompson will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, March 3, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. will have regular morning service. The pastor, the Rev. Jeffery White will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, March 3, at 11 a.m., The People’s Church, Clinton, N.C. will have regular morning service, and Pastor, the Rev. Victor Wilson will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, March 3, at 11 a.m., Gateway Deliverance Ministries at 1766 Rowan Road, Clinton, N.C. will have regular morning service, and pastor, Bishop Eddie Parker will bring forth the message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, March 3, at 11 a.m., Robinson Chapel Church, Roseboro, N.C. will have regular morning service, and the Pastor, the Rev. Dr. Ronald Highsmith will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, March 3, at 11 a.m., Holy Tabernacle UHC will have regular morning service. Pastor, Bishop Christopher Brown ll will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Everyone is invited. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, March 3, at 11 a.m., New Church of Christ Church on Faison Hwy., Clinton, N.C. will have regular morning service. Pastor, Apostle Blonny Aycock will bring forth the message. Music by the church choir. Everyone is invited to attend. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, March 3, at 3 p.m., service will be held at Gospel Tabernacle of Grace (Haitian/American Church). Pastor Rosemond Delva will render service. The church choir will render the music. (Several guest speakers will attend the service) Location: 75 Hanson Road (Friendly Community Center Clinton) FMI, call Pastor Delva at 919-904-2242. All are welcome to join us. (Face masks are required)

On Sunday, March 3, at 3 p.m., Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey, N.C. will have their Usher’s Anniversary. The guest messenger will be the Rev. Clowney, ushers, and congregation of Christ Missionary Baptist Church.

On Friday, March 8, at 7:30 p.m., Moses Chapel Church of Christ Disciples of Christ, Faison, N.C. will host a Pre-Pastoral Appreciation Celebration for Pastor Edward McDoe. The guest messenger will be Pastor Calvin Deans, accompanied by the choir and congregation of Howells Chapel Church of Christ Disciples of Christ, Selma, N.C.

On Sunday, March 10, at 11 a.m., Moses Chapel Church of Christ Disciples of Christ will honor Pastor Edward McDoe’s 2nd Pastoral Appreciation Service. The guest messenger will be Elder Ray Anthony, accompanied by the choir and Congregation of Star of Bethlehem Church of Christ Disciples of Christ, Wallace, N.C. Everyone is invited to help us celebrate. Dinner will be served following the morning service.

On Sunday, March 10, at 3 p.m., Big Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C. will have their Usher’s Anniversary. The guest messenger will be the Rev. David Maribel Jr. ushers, and the congregation of St. Paul church of Christ.

On Saturday, March 16, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., The People’s Church will host a Women’s Conference. “He Calls Me Beautiful One” Speakers will be Elder Iris Peterson-Bryant and Nurse Nykkessia Jones. Registration is a $10 donation. Contact the church at 910-490-1371 or a church member for more information.

On Saturday, March 16, at 7 p.m., Joy Night Service will be held at Little Field Missionary Baptist Church, Newton Grove, N.C. with several musical guests. Host pastor: The Rev. Dr. Claudie Morrisey. Everyone is invited.

On Sunday, March 17, at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Temple of God Deliverance Ministry will be celebrating Bishop Andrew Thomas’s 24th Pastorial Anniversary. The guest messenger for the morning service will be the Rev. Betty Strickland and the congregation of St. John A.M.E. Church, Hampstead, N.C. The guest messenger for the evening service will be Pastor Thomas Raynor and the congregation of Running Branch Church of Christ DOC in Clinton, N.C.

On Sunday, March 24, at 2 p.m. “Big Easter Celebration” will be held at Hobbton High School Auditorium. Several musical guests: The Anointed Robertson Sisters of Clinton, N.C. Dasmime Joyner and Spiritual Voices of Warsaw, N.C.; McLean Sisters of Dunn, N.C.; Renewed of Clinton, N.C.; Pat Crawford and One Spirit of Lumberton, N.C.; Gospel Prophets of Dunn, N.C.; LaManuel Boykin and Co. Rigelwood, N.C.; Harrison Family of Leland, N.C.; Micheal Boykin and Mighty Voices of Clinton, N.C.; McDuffie Family of Bennetsville, S.C.; Alabama Cutz of Eufaula, Ala.; and Maurice Yancey and 1Accord of Portsmouth, Va. Advance tickets: $20 at the door, $25 Kids 10 and under free. Vendor space available. Food will be sold. FMI, contact Ryan Ellott at 919-985-3714.

On Saturday, March 30, at 7 p.m., the Western Union Missionary Baptist Association Tri-Union will be held at Bearskin Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, N.C.

On Saturday, April 13, at 9 a.m., Divine Presence Worship Center Church, Clinton, N.C. will have a Women’s Forum. The guest messenger will be Minister Evangelist Vicki Teachey from New Jackson Tabernacle FBH Church, Mt. Olive, N.C.

On Sunday, April 14, at 3 p.m., Divine Presence Worship Center Church, will celebrate Pastor Tanisha Boykin’s 2nd Church and Pastoral Anniversary. Presider: Prophetess Sitiva Warren, Psalmist: Minister Leroy Butler from Jacksonville, N.C. Guest Minister: Apostle Joel Cooper from Safe and Secure Apostolic Holy Temple, Fayetteville, N.C. Guest musical group: Harrison Family from Leland, N.C.

If you have any church news, please contact me at 910-723-2658 or email me at [email protected].