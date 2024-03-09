It has been said that, (1) Sin will always take you farther than you wanted to go, (2) Keep you longer than you wanted to stay and (3) Cost you more than you were willing to pay. Whether this is the always the case or not we will not argue, but it does begin to point us toward something that is a real problem, especially in this current time in society. That to which we refer is a lack of understanding concerning the seriousness of sin. Let us consider three things that should help us realize the seriousness of sin.

First, an understanding of just what sin is ought to help us understand its seriousness. A quick definition is a verse of scripture that defines it. John wrote, “Whosoever committeth sin transgresseth also the law: for sin is the transgression of the law” (I John 3:4). In other words, any time we stray away from following God’s commands, we have sinned. The Greek word translated sin in that passage is a word that means, “to miss the mark” and was used in archery when the archer missed the intended target. With the archery imagery in mind, one can miss the mark on any side. Shoot left or shoot right, shoot long or shoot short. A hit requires what we might call “the strait and narrow way” (Matt. 7:13-14). We often divide sin into two categories, sins of commission and sins of omission; that is sins wherein we do something that God has commanded we not do. For example, in the decalogue the Jews were commanded to not commit adultery (Exo. 20:14). If one commits adultery, he has committed sin in doing what God has commanded him not to do. On the other hand, sins of omission are sins of not doing what God has commanded one do. Also in the decalogue, they were commanded, “Honor thy father and thy mother” (Exo. 20:12). A failure to honor thy father and mother would likewise be a sin, but one of omission rather than commission. God’s message to Israel through Moses is clear when he says. “Ye shall not add unto the word which I command you, neither shall ye diminish aught from it, that ye may keep the commandments of the Lord your God which I command you” (Duet. 4:2). We ought to recognize the seriousness of sin when we realize it is God Himself that we are rebelling against, not some mere man, nor some ruling drawn up by a counsel, or governing body of a religious organization.

Secondly, sin becomes an extremely serious matter when we recognize the end result of it. God told the first man on earth that to do contrary of His command would result in death (Gen. 2:17). Ezekiel told Israel, “The Soul that sinneth, it shall die” (Ezek. 18:20). James instructs on the progressive nature of our desires and where they will lead us to. He wrote, “Let no man say when hi is tempted, I am tempted of God: for God cannot be tempted with evil, neither tempteth he any man: But every man is tempted, when he is drawn away of his own lust, and enticed. Then when lust hath conceived, it bringeth forth sin: and sin, when it is finished, bringeth forth death” (Jam. 1:13-15). John the revelator, in his vison of heaven wrote, “He that overcometh shall inherit all things; and I will be his God, and he shall be my son. But the fearful, and unbelieving, and the abominable, and murderers, and whoremongers, and sorcerers, and idolaters, and all liars, shall have their part in the lake which burneth with fire and brimstone: which is the second death” (Rev. 21:7-8). It may be that we need more of the old fire and brimstone preaching of yesteryear, where preachers preached on hell and the listeners could almost smell the smoke of the fires of hell. The writer of the Hebrew letter said that if we willfully sin, “…there remaineth no more sacrifice for sins, But a certain fearful looking for of judgment and fiery indignation, which shall devour the adversaries” (Heb. 10:26-27). Your eternal soul is that which is at stake. This is a serious thing.

Finally, we need to bring home to our minds just how serious this is to us in this age. Space will not allow an extensive list of the deviations from God’s word that are being practiced and accepted as normal in this present time and space. Fornication is a sin (I Cor. 6:9), whether it is practiced in between married people or unmarried people. It is sin whether it is practiced between people of the opposite sex or those of the same sex. No matter how legal it is in our country, God’s country does not condone it. There is so much looking the other way occurring, that it is obvious that society does not take sin seriously. If one is bold enough to stand for the truth of God’s word, some will condemn them for trying to bind their beliefs on others. Actually, it is God’s commands and we are not trying to bind them on anyone, God has bound them on anyone that desires to Go to heaven. It is about time we take sin seriously.

