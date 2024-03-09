“Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.” Matthew 5:3 NKJV

That is the first of the Beatitudes, specifically the eight characters that represent the principal graces of a Christian. One definition of Beatitude is “heavenly happiness.” Another is “bliss: extreme happiness and serenity.” So, the word beatitude could be substituted for the word happiness. The poor in spirit recognize the need for spiritual life. Poor in spirit denotes humbleness in one’s own eyes; humble before God and all humankind. That was the ideal character Christ wanted his disciples to take on. This verse does not speak about rewards or gifts, only their natural state. The poverty of spirit is in stark contrast to self-sufficiency. Those who are poor in spirit search out the true riches of grace and glory, acknowledging all they have is by the grace of God.

Gills Exposition explains it this way. “These are persons who are not only “poor,” but are poor “in Spirit,” in their own spirits, in their own sense, apprehension, and judgment: and may even be called “beggars,” as the word may be rendered; for being sensible of their poverty, they place themselves at the door of mercy, and knock there; their language is, “God be merciful”; their posture is standing, watching, and waiting, at wisdom’s gates, and the posts of her door; they are importunate, will have no denial, yet receive the least favor with thankfulness. Now these are pronounced “blessed” for this reason, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.”

Being poor in spirit means we put God first and foremost. That includes everything we possess, not just the material but anything that we cherish – putting Him first before our parents, children, or other relationships we may have. Recall the rich young ruler Jesus told to sell all his earthly possessions and follow him. Jesus knew this young man lacked faith and was not poor in spirit.

A poor man asked a scholar, “Why am I so poor?” The scholar said, “You do not learn to give.” So the poor man said, “I am so poor myself. I have nothing to give, so how can I give anything?” The scholar said, “You have a few things: Your Face, which can give a smile; your Mouth, you can praise or comfort others; your Heart: it can open up to others; your Eyes: who can look at the other with the eyes of goodness; your Body: which can be used to help others.” The moral of this story is that we must empty ourselves of self to be filled with the Holy Spirit of God.

“And when the scribes and Pharisees saw Him eating with the tax collectors and sinners, they said to His disciples, ‘How is it that He eats and drinks with tax collectors and sinners?’ When Jesus heard it, He said to them, ‘Those who are well have no need of a physician, but those who are sick. I did not come to call the righteous, but sinners, to repentance.’” Mark 2:16-17 NKJV

The poor in spirit are those who recognize their sinful or morally sick ways and ask for forgiveness and to be saved. Now it makes sense! The first Beatitude or attitude of being poor in spirit is the beginning of a Christian life. We, the sinners, are the ones Jesus came to save. God will bless the poor in spirit immeasurably! Hallelujah!!!

We must not keep company with ungodly men out of love for their useless dialogue, but we are to show love for their souls and pray for them. Jesus could sit with these infamous characters and not be taken with their sinfulness. We are not so fortunate. We must ensure we do not harm ourselves in trying to do good to others. We are to put on the cloak of the poverty of spirit, seeking God’s favor in all that we do. In doing so, we inherit the Kingdom of Heaven.

We must be humble and acknowledge our sins before God, recognizing that we need His mercy. When we hear the phrase "poor in spirit," our minds quickly go to the teachings of Jesus found in Matthew 5, often referred to as the Beatitudes.

We must realize our need for our Savior’s mercy and humbly accept that we cannot make it ourselves. Remember, it is not about being sad or discouraged but rather about understanding that we are not enough on our own and need God’s help.

Patricia Watson Throckmorton was born in Sampson County and lived in the Waycross/Taylors Bridge areas for many years. She is a retired registered nurse and a published author of two books.