Are you devoted to Prayer? The stirring to write about prayer continues in my heart, even after writing several stories the past year about the Power of Prayer and Staying Close to Him – The Holy Spirit! Most people reading this story, like me, realize that our prayer life could use some improvement since we are pressed for time, pressured with tons of tasks requiring endless paperwork, pounded with activities galore in the fast-paced world, and ‘put on hold’ when what we need is a someone to answer who understands and gives us a helping hand!

What can happen when there are not enough hours in the day and night to get everything done? Lack of time each day, constantly running behind keeps us scurrying around like squirrels with little space left in our day to PRAY. Working in one or two sentence prayers before rushing out the door or going to sleep at night, standing before peers sharing reports or hearing demands for more, more, more! laborious plans for your organization to grow bigger consumed with meetings, grabbing a bite to eat with no time at your dinner table to take a seat, and finding time to ‘pray without ceasing’ becomes harder and harder for people so booked up and busy!

Have we become consumed with what is urgent and lost sight of what is truly important? When we neglect prayer, we forfeit three important things: a greater love for Christ, a deeper relationship with Him, and His power, in our weakness, that strengthens us in ways only HE can do! But our lack of prayer can affect other people too!

Paul told the Colossians to devote themselves to prayer and include him and his ministry in prayer too. Like Paul, let us seek the Lord with a prayer life that gives divine time and glorious attention to Him and His will for our lives.

Knowing what is at stake in our mixed up, messed up world, where the enemy seeks to stop prayer and paralyze all God’s children with sinful living and apathy, our direct defense against the enemy is to PRAY! For this reason and so many more that affect our life here and for eternity … let us live by and learn scripture passages to foster our faith, take time to share our love for Thee and family, preserve precious time to talk and walk with Him each day … and to PRAY!

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.