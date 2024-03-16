This is a unique article. I am going to ask you a question and give you the answer to the question in my article next week that will be entitled “The Answer.”

When you read the question, immediately write your answer on a piece of paper. You may come up with several answers to the question and you may not. Take you time, you have until next week to answer the question.

Here’s the question: Why did Jesus come to Earth?

I have asked this question to many people and none have gotten the right answer. This question is an exercise just for you. It is designed to show you where you are in your walk with Christ and to open up your eyes and ears to truly understand the teachings of Christ and His apostles. In fact, the answer to this question will cause you to see the Bible in a brand new light.

The answer to this question will also help you to understand why God did what He did in the Old Testament. You will have a better understanding as to why God called Abraham. You will have a new perspective on what God was doing when He delivered Israel out of bondage when they were slaves in Egypt. You will see why the Jews rejected God in the Old Testament and then rejected Jesus in the New Testament.

The answer to this question will allow you to understand more clearly and in more depth why you must be born again. You will never see the Church as you do now and you will never see this world as you do now. But more importantly, you will never see yourself as you do now, no matter how holy and sanctified you may see yourself now!

Question: Why did Jesus come to Earth? The answer next week.

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.