Most who believe in God and that He has an eternal home for those that faithfully serve him, then realize that the choice of what church is best for us is something we should give ample time and research to, so that our choice is the best possible. People choose a church based on various criteria, and it is true that not every church is the same, thus not every church would be the best for any particular individual or family, based on those criteria. Some just continue with the church they grew up in or one that is the same in name even if not in doctrine. Some look for one close by, to alleviate the need to travel very far to attend. Some seek one that makes them feel good about themselves. Some put emphasis on friendliness, or maybe social, political, economic or other such cliques of society. Oh yes, don’t forget the good programs some churches have for the youth, or the entertainment style worship service with the bands, the drama and the skits and such. And, many will simply give up and say, “one church is as good as another”. It would seem from the various criteria used that what one considers the right church for them depends on what it is that they are seeking in a church. If one is seeking to be entertained, then certainly the church that has you and your fellow “worshippers” applauding, would be the one you would be seeking. The church with the ball teams, pizza parties and outings of various kinds sounds like your kind of church. So again, it depends on what you are looking for.

From here let us turn our attention to the church of the New Testament, starting with the founder of this church. After drawing a confession from Peter than Jesus is “…the Christ, the Son of the living God” (Matt. 16:16), Jesus said, “…Thou art Peter, and upon this rock I will build my church” (Matt. 16:18). In his message to the Ephesian elders, Paul said, “Take heed therefore unto yourselves, and to all the flock, over the which the Holy Ghost hath made you overseers, to feed the church of God, which he hath purchased with his own blood” (Acts 20:28). The New Testament church was bought and paid for by the blood of Jesus Christ. It belongs to Him. Paul wrote, “For ye are bought with a price: therefore, glorify God in your body, and in your spirit, which are God’s” (I Cor. 6:20). That church that Jesus both built and bought and paid for is also known as the body of Christ (Eph. 1:22-23; Col. 1:18). Those who receive Christ and obey Him are added to the body of Christ, which is His church. On the day of Pentecost about three thousand souls did that very thing (Acts 2:41) and in the following days it is said, “And the Lord added to the church daily such as should be saved” (Acts 2:47).

An important aspect of the New Testament church is that there was and is, just one. Look back at the Lord’s promise to build His church. The word church is singular. Recall the passage wherein Paul pointed out that the church is the body of Christ, both the church and the body are singular. Some might quickly point out that you can read about the church at Ephesus, the church at Corinth, the church at Rome and so forth. There are congregations of that one church, wherever there are faithful disciples of Christ. “The body is not one member, but many” (I Cor. 12:14), “Now ye are the body of Christ, and members in particular” (I Cor. 12:27).

Another very important aspect of that promise to build His church (Matt. 16:18) is that in it, ownership was revealed. It would be His church, not mine, yours or anyone other man or group of men. It belongs to Him. It consists of those called out of the world and into His marvelous light (I Pet. 2:9) The apostle Paul said that Christians have been delivered from the power of darkness, and hath been translated into the kingdom of his dear Son” (Col. 1:13). Jesus questioned, “Why call ye me, Lord, Lord, and do not the things which I say?” (Lk. 6:46). He is the savior of His church (Eph. 5:23). The Hebrew writer said of Him, “And being made perfect, he became the author of eternal salvation unto all them that obey him” (Heb. 5:9).

Based on the above, what really makes a church the “right one for you is the one that the Lord would have you to be a part of. It is not a matter of what you like or dislike. It is not a matter of what church you think might best benefit you or your family. It is not a matter of being what you were brought up to be. The church that is right for you is the one in which salvation exists. Christ did not shed His blood for man-man religious organizations, but for His church (Act 20:28). And, if one loves their family, that same church is the best one for their family as well. There are a lot of ways that lead to eternal destruction, but only the strait and narrow leads to eternal life (Matt. 7:13-14).

